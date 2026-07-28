NXT TV REPORT (7/28): Miller’s report on Cruz Montana (Santana) speaks, Myles Borne vs. Kam Hendrix for NXT North American Title, Lizzy vs. Izzi, Hill vs. Angels

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NXT TV REPORT

JULY 28, 2026

ORLANDO, FL AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a shot of the live crowd as Vic Joseph introduced the show, followed by a highlight reel from last week. As Joseph was talking about the surprise appearance of former TNA champ Mike Santana, he was interrupted by Grayson Waller, who stepped into the ring with a microphone and admitted that his last two years were an embarrassment. He claimed to have made Austin Theory relevant and referred to him as a “Marty Jannetty.” He said it’s a “new day” (wink, wink). He said he’s now in the best shape of his life, but he needs to conquer some demons, mainly the NXT championship. He said it used to represent the best and rattled off a list of past champions. He complained about being treated like a Netflix ad-break comedy act.

-He said he wanted the NXT title and started running down Cruz “Mike Santana” Montana. He said he’d send Tony D’Angelo back to be with his ugly baby. A crew member gestured for him to cut it short. Waller told him that if Shawn Michaels had a problem with him, he could tune up the band. He said the NXT women were running laps around the men’s roster and the only ones ready for the main roster were the women. He talked about how great the independent talent was, but they couldn’t cut a promo to save their lives. Grayson said the men’s division was his for the taking. Eventually, they cut his mic, so he got in front of the camera and kept ranting until the video feed abruptly cut. [c]

(Miller’s Take: That was one doozy of a promo from the returning Grayson Waller. He was on a roll and had the crowd in the palm of his hand.)

-In the locker room, Mason Rook approached Myles Borne and Tavion Heights and complained about Waller’s rant. He said the NXT boys had to show him and said he’d get his hands on Kam tonight. Heights told Borne not to worry, that he’d make sure Rook stays out of his match.

(1) LIZZY RAIN vs. IZZI DAME (w/Niko Vance)

They approached each other tentatively before locking up. Dame chopped Rain after backing her into the ropes, then Rain responded in kind with a couple of chops of her own. Dame yanked Rain off the ropes, resulting in Rain’s head smacking the turnbuckle on the way down. Dame took over briefly, but Rain was relentless in her offense. She connected with a springboard elbow, then went for a baseball slide to Dame on the outside but got caught and pulled to the floor. Dame landed a pump kick on the floor, which (naturally) preceded a commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Rain was laying in a series of quick chops to her foe. She climbed to the top and sort of hit a missile dropkick but also sort of missed. Not pretty. Rain licked her hand and hit her series of three chops. Dame nailed a blue thunder powerbomb out of nowhere for a near fall. The two made it to their feet to trade blows mid-ring. Rain got a two-count on a backslide before both women rolled to the floor and brawled. Back in the ring, Rain hit a fallaway slam for a count of two. Dame hit a beautiful running crucifix for a very near fall. She landed a clothesline and a kick before Rain caught her with a hard running elbow.

Niko Vance climbed up to the ring for the distraction, then hopped down to the floor. Behind Vance, a hooded figure stood up with a chair and revealed himself to be Shawn Spears. As Dame was distracted by Vance begging for Mercy, Rain sneaked up with Thunderstruck for the win.

WINNER: Lizzy Rain at 12:37

(Miller’s Take: Good opening match. Dame has improved tremendously since her debut, and Rain continues to impress with every match. Spears getting yet another measure of revenge was a nice touch at the end.)

-In the back, Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar apologized to Saquon Shugars for not getting the job done last week, but Shugars was just impressed with the fight they gave DarkState. Cruz Montana (that’s going to take some getting used to) gave Shugars a hard time. Kelani Jordan walked up to Montana to warn him what to expect in NXT. As she rambled on, Montana simply walked off. When Jordan realized she was talking to herself, she muttered that ignoring her would make him fit right in. [c]

-The Vanity Project was whining to Robert Stone in his office, then beat a hasty retreat when Keanu Carver walked in. Myka Lockwood stared Carver down before leaving at the behest of Jackson Drake. Carver politely asked for a match with E.K. Prosper next week. Stone made the match, then Carver smiled, humbly thanked him, and said he appreciated him. Stone took a call from Waller, who he told to come back because he’s not done with him.

-A very good video package of Lola Vice aired. She spoke of exposing Kendal Grey.

-Kam Hendrix made his ring entrance before they cut to commercial. [c]

-Jaida Parker was messing with her phone when a loud and boisterous Thea Hail burst in to congratulate her. Parker apologized to Hail for being a pain in the past, then thanked her for what she did last week. They made nice before Hail told her that she and Parker would take on Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic next week. As Parker continued to gush on Hail, Thea jumped into her arms for a huge embrace.

(2) MYLES BORNE (c) vs. KAM HENDRIX – NXT North American Championship Match

Mike Rome made the formal ring introductions for this title match. Hendrix hilariously photobombed the referee holding the title belt before the match. He started the match cocky and maintained his composure after a brief comeback by Borne. Montana was shown schmoozing in the back during a particularly long armbar. Hendrix tried slowing the match down, and it worked until he ate a high dropkick from the champ. They took the fight to the floor, which is the secret signal to the production truck that it’s time to cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The CW buffered furiously during the split-screen, which means I could neither pay attention to the title match nor make fun of the commercials. Back to full-screen, Hendrix lifted Borne for the highest slam I think I’ve ever seen. That was impressive! Hendrix resumed his methodical offense with a rear chinlock, then scored a near fall.

[HOUR TWO]

After taking a beating from his young challenger, Borne began slowly fighting his way back into the match. They exchanged some nice fists before Borne fired up with a clothesline, hiptoss, and powerslam. An inset showed Mason Rook leaving the locker room with Heights chasing after him. Heights and Rook made their way ringside with Heights begging Rook to keep his distance. The champ hit Borne Again for the victory.

WINNER: Myles Borne at 14:38 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Solid title defense that lasted a lot longer than I thought it would, but it gave Hendrix a chance to show the crowd what he’s all about.)

-After the match, Heights gave Rook the green light to go thump Hendrix, which he gladly acknowledged. As Rook and Hendrix brawled on the floor, The Vanity Project hit the ring to demolish Heights and Borne.

-Emily Agard interviewed Lizzy Rain in what was nothing more than a shameless, satirical plug for KFC. Tristan Angels derided her for taking tips from Shiloh Hill. The segment ended with Rains and Agard stuffing their faces with KFC.

-Elsewhere in the back, OTM were met by Angel & Berto. They were affable with Nima, but seemed wary of Price. [c]

-Robert Stone was on the phone with Waller, asking him if he was on his way back, when Zaria interrupted to ask who her next challenger would be. Wren Sinclair popped in to ask who her next challenger would be. Zaria told her the North American title outranked her Speed title. Stone booked a Speed title match against Zaria, with the promise of a North American title shot if she retains next week.

(3) BIRTHRIGHT (Stacks Lorenzo & Uriah Connors w/Lexis King & Charlie Dempsey & Arianna Grace) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

Nima put down Connors within a second of the bell. Stacks fared no better. Price tagged in to get in on the fun. He no-sold a chop from Connors that sounded like a firecracker going off, then thumped him hard. BirthRight attempted a double suplex, but Price reversed it. He delivered a kneelift to Lorenzo’s head that looked absolutely vicious. Price then did a flip dive over the top that took out all of BirthRight before the (gasp) commercial break. [c]

Back to the action, the pace and intensity of the match had picked up considerably. Nima fought both men off the ropes, then made the hot tag to Price, who came in with all guns blazing. Berto & Garza wandered out. As the referee was distracted by all of the bickering bodies on the floor, Stacks and Connors hit a double kick to Price’s head for the win.

WINNERS: BirthRight at 9:22.

(Miller’s Take: Not much worth writing home about here. The teased friction between Garza & Berto and OTM was the story being told here.)

-Similarly to the Lola Vice video earlier, a particularly great video package on NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey was shown. She was shown training for her underground match with Julius Creed, whom she credited for bringing her into wrestling. [c]

-In the women’s locker room, Kali Armstrong, Izzi Dame, and Kelani Jordan bickered until Reina Volcan walked by and commented, “This division doesn’t rebuild. It reloads.”

(4) SHILOH HILL vs. TRISTAN ANGELS

Joseph and Booker commented that this is a different Hill than it was in his LFG days. They started the match with some hard-hitting, aggressive offense. Hill bounced Angels out of the ring with a huge shoulder tackle but got the short end of the stick when he took the fight to the floor, which…you guessed it…led to the next commercial break. [c]

Back from the buffering break, Angels nailed a backstabber on Hill, but Shiloh came back with a vengeance. Both men fought on the ropes in the corner before The CW began buffering endlessly again. Angels landed a kick upside Hill’s head, then delivered a massive superplex for a near fall. Angels slapped Hill in the face enough to wake him up. They again fought to the floor, where Angels bounced Hill off the ring steps. He tried to drive Hill’s head into the steps with his knee, but Shiloh moved. He powerbombed Angels onto the announce desk, then rolled him back into the ring. He soon landed a Super Thunder Breaker for the victory.

WINNER: Shiloh Hill at 11:59.

(Miller’s Take: With the goofball split personality, it’s sometimes easy to forget just how good Hill is between the ropes. Angels is no slouch himself and could easily become a major player alongside Hill on the main roster someday.)

-Cruz Montana was shown walking toward the ring before the commercial break. [c]

-Vic Joseph ran down next week’s card, including The Vanity Project vs Borne & Heights, Parker & Hail vs. Lyons & Petrovic, and Vice vs. Grey.

-Cruz Montana made his way through the crowd and to the ring. He greeted the NXT crowd and announced himself as an official WWE superstar. He talked about coming up in the bad neighborhoods of NYC. He said he’s made mistakes he can’t take back and talked of the emotional struggle of making it to where he is now. He was genuinely emotional as he thanked TNA for what they did for him. He said this is what he’s been chasing after his entire life. He said tonight he was here to take a spot, that being the new NXT champion. He addressed Waller next and challenged him to a fight anywhere.

-NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo interrupted and made his way to the ring. Tony D welcomed him to NXT, then introduced himself as the NXT champion. He said he believed every word he said except for the spot he said he wanted. Montana cut him off, challenged him, then dropped his mic. Grayson Waller ran in and attacked both men. Montana took a swing at Waller, but flattened D’Angelo when Waller ducked. Montana and D’Angelo stared down Waller as he made his exit, then glanced cautiously at each other as the show ended.

FINAL THOUGHTS: I’d give this one a thumbs in the middle, with Waller’s pipe bomb promo being the highlight of the night. They were light on matches, but heavy on the drama. Lots of tensions among teammates and some shifting of the guards. The highlight of next week should be the main event Underground match, even though it’s nearly a forgone conclusion that Grey will retain, with talk of Vice moving up to the blue brand. See you next week!