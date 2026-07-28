THEN, NOW, FOREVER – THE SHIELD: A look at three Summerslam sleeper matches from the history of this annual event including Christian, Hart Foundation, Samoa Joe

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Theme: Summerslam Sleepers

August 1 and 2 will mark the 39th edition of WWE SummerSlam. Throughout its history, some of the most memorable matches and defining moments in WWE have taken place at the “Biggest Party of the Summer.” The wedding of Randy “Macho Man” Savage and Miss Elizabeth, the iconic “Highway to Hell” showdown between Steve Austin and The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels’ improbable in-ring return, and Brock Lesnar’s demolition of John Cena are just a handful of the moments permanently etched into the memories of longtime wrestling fans.

Across the previous 38 SummerSlam events, roughly 400 matches have taken place. With a catalog that extensive, it is inevitable that some excellent matches have been overshadowed by blockbuster main events, shocking debuts, and unforgettable moments. Even performances that were outstanding in their own right have gradually faded from the collective memory of the fanbase.

In this week’s article, I’ve selected three matches from the SummerSlam archives that rarely come up when fans discuss the event’s greatest contests. These SummerSlam Sleepers may not receive the same recognition as the show’s iconic classics, but each offers a compelling story, high-level in-ring action, or an important place in WWE history that makes it well worth revisiting.

Then: The Brainbusters vs. The Hart Foundation (Summerslam 1989)

The early editions of SummerSlam are chock-full of colorful, larger-than-life characters and memorable personalities. While those shows excelled at respectable, they were often light on compelling in-ring wrestling, particularly in the undercard. Few matches from the event’s first decade stand out as must-see contests. One notable exception is the opening match of SummerSlam 1989, as The Hart Foundation battled The Brain Busters (Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard).

At the time, The Hart Foundation had firmly established themselves as one of WWE’s top babyface tag teams. Meanwhile, The Brain Busters were relative newcomers who had quickly become a dangerous heel duo under the guidance of the perpetually despised Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

For much of the match, The Brain Busters spend their time selling for Bret Hart and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. They cower, get outsmarted, outpowered, and outwrestled at nearly every turn. Their attempts to gain an advantage through underhanded tactics repeatedly backfire, making them look almost foolish. The crowd eagerly embraces the dynamic, although the Busters’ repeated failures do chip away at some of their credibility.

Eventually, however, one of those shortcuts finally pays off and allows The Brain Busters to seize control. Unlike the formula used in many modern WWE tag team matches, the heat segment here is remarkably brief. The heels work just enough sustained offense to build anticipation before Bret receives the hot tag. Bret’s comeback is smooth and technically crisp, though it lacks the frantic, all-out explosiveness often associated with classic hot tags. Rather than sprinting around the ring throwing wild clotheslines, Bret methodically strings together wrestling holds and counters to regain control. That measured approach perfectly fits his no-nonsense persona, and the audience responds just as enthusiastically.

Like many tag team matches, the closing stretch becomes increasingly chaotic, but it never reaches the point where the rules are completely abandoned. As the referee struggles to restore order, the illegal Arn Anderson slips into the ring and drives his signature second-rope elbow into the back of Bret Hart’s head, allowing The Brain Busters to steal a hard-fought victory.

By today’s standards, the match feels relatively restrained. There are no endless near falls, constant finisher kick-outs, or prolonged periods where all four competitors ignore the tag rules. Instead, the match succeeds because of its efficiency. Each phase receives exactly as much time as it needs, the transition from strict rule enforcement to controlled chaos feels natural, and every high spot carries meaning. The result is an effective, economical tag team match that serves as a reminder that more action does not always produce a better match.

Watch (Match begins at 2:30 minutes in)

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Now: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman (Summerslam 2017)

The years leading up to the pandemic were some of the most frustrating of my wrestling fandom. WWE possessed one of the deepest and most talented rosters in company history, yet creative consistently failed to maximize the wealth of talent at its disposal. Week-to-week television was often disappointing, and while the premium live events regularly featured outstanding in-ring wrestling, too many great matches were undermined by weak finishes or forgotten because of uninspired follow-up. This was also the era of bloated PLE cards that tested the patience and energy of fans both at home and in the arena. As a result, many genuinely excellent matches have faded into history.

One of those forgotten gems is the Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way from SummerSlam 2017. Dominant champion Brock Lesnar defended against three of WWE’s toughest heavyweights: Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns. Any single combination of these four men promised a hard-hitting fight, but putting them all together created a main event that resembled a demolition derby involving tractor-trailers.

All four competitors delivered outstanding performances, but equal credit belongs to the producer who laid out the match. Constructing a four-way main event that feels chaotic, violent, and unpredictable while remaining organized enough to tell a coherent story is no easy task. Every wrestler has meaningful moments, every transition serves a purpose, and every major spot lands with maximum impact. Despite the nonstop action, nothing feels rushed, missed, or wasted.

The central objective of the match was clear: expose just enough vulnerability in Brock Lesnar to elevate Braun Strowman as a believable threat capable of ending the Beast’s reign. Lesnar’s performance is the key to making that story work. After Strowman powerslams him through two announce tables and then buries him beneath a third, Lesnar is loaded onto a stretcher and removed from ringside. When he inevitably returns, he doesn’t simply shrug off the punishment. Instead, he sells like a wounded animal. His toughness is never diminished, but for the first time in months his mortality is on full display. Every stagger, every facial expression, and every movement reinforces the damage Strowman inflicted. Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe also play vital roles, providing several explosive stretches that keep the intensity at a fever pitch while allowing the match to build naturally toward its conclusion.

In the end, Lesnar catches Reigns charging for a Spear and counters with a decisive F-5 to retain the Universal Championship. Brock may have gone over, but Braun Strowman was the true winner. Through smart match construction and exceptional execution, Strowman emerged from the bout as the most credible challenger on Raw and reached the peak of his career as a legitimate main event attraction.

WATCH HERE

Forever: Randy Orton vs. Christian (Summerslam 2011)

The main story that had the wrestling world buzzing in 2011 was the “Summer of Punk.” After the infamous Pipe Bomb promo, CM Punk’s WWE Championship victory at Money in the Bank in Chicago, and everything that followed, Punk dominated the wrestling conversation heading into and coming out of SummerSlam. What is often forgotten, however, is that while Punk was at the center of Raw’s marquee storyline, SmackDown was quietly building an outstanding championship rivalry of its own between Randy Orton and Christian.

Randy Orton’s ascension into an established main event star came during late 2008 and 2009. He reinvented himself as a psychotic, arrogant, cold-blooded heel, earning nicknames such as “The Viper” and “The Apex Predator.” At first glance, those traits hardly seem like the foundation for a beloved babyface. So how did the character become an effective babyface? The answer was Christian. Christian was phenomenal as the slimy, desperate, cowardly heel. He was the type of villain who generated no sympathy whatsoever, only a constant desire to see him finally get what was coming to him. Their feud, which stretched from the spring through the end of the summer of 2011, produced arguably the greatest—and, until recent years, only truly successful—babyface run of Orton’s career. The rivalry was bookended by two World Heavyweight Championship matches on SmackDown—the first in May and the final one at the end of August—and featured four pay-per-view title matches along the way.

The best of those encounters came at SummerSlam 2011 in a No Holds Barred Match. One month earlier at Money in the Bank, Christian had captured the World Heavyweight Championship in the most undeserving fashion imaginable. After spitting in Orton’s face, he baited “The Viper” into completely losing control. Orton brutally assaulted Christian until he was disqualified, and because of the pre-match stipulation, the disqualification cost him both the match and the championship. A No Holds Barred rematch was the perfect and logical next chapter in the story.

The in-ring action is crisp throughout, but it is the planning and character work that elevate the match to another level. Christian fully embraces his weasel-heel persona, constantly looking for shortcuts and even grabbing the championship belt and attempting to flee when the match begins slipping away from him. Rather than standing toe-to-toe with Orton, he repeatedly manipulates Orton’s aggression, trying to lure him into another costly mistake. As for Orton, his facial expressions—always one of the strongest aspects of his work—are phenomenal here. Every emotion is conveyed perfectly, from satisfaction to frustration to barely controlled bloodlust. The defining moment comes when Christian once again spits in Orton’s face, a direct callback to Money in the Bank. This time, however, there is no disqualification to save Christian. Orton snaps, but now he is free to unleash his fury without restraint. Just as importantly, the audience instantly understands the story being told through Orton’s reactions, proving how effectively he communicates with both the viewers at home and the live crowd.

Another standout element is the match’s layered counters, weapon teases, and seamless transitions. Modern wrestling often relies on rapid-fire counter sequences and near falls, but this match succeeds because it allows each exchange to breathe. The wrestlers briefly pause to frame each attempted move before the counter occurs, giving the audience just enough time to anticipate what is coming. That split-second of anticipation allows the crowd to react to the counter itself before erupting when the move is finally executed moments later. The pacing and timing are masterful, making every reversal feel meaningful instead of routine.

On a different card or in another era, this match would likely be remembered as one of SummerSlam’s defining classics. Instead, it was overshadowed by the “Summer of Punk,” causing both the feud and this match to be overlooked. That is a shame, because this is one of the finest rivalries of both Randy Orton’s and Christian’s careers. It remains a true SummerSlam sleeper and deserves far more recognition than it has received.

WATCH HERE