FREE PODCAST 7/28 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks evaluate WWE’s choices for Summerslam night 1 and night 2 line-ups, Ospreay-Omega-Moxley, WWE Unreal, is this end of a WWE era (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:

Analysis of the build to Summerslam including last night’s Raw

A breakdown of the announced line-ups for each night, including whether Night 2 even feels like a decent off-peak PPV rather than a stadium show worth thousands of dollars for prime ticket?

Thoughts on individual matches at Summerslam

Ideas for alternative line-ups or matches than what WWE went with

Is Will Ospreay solidifying himself as a top babyface for AEW or creating more doubt with each week that goes by?

Who should Tony Khan build around after All In

A few thoughts on AEW Redemption including thoughts on Willow Nightingale winning the AEW Title and the Kenny Omega attack on Ospreay

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW TOPICS

Thoughts on the continued length of AEW PPVs being a detriment

Who can AEW elevate in the women’s division after All In?

A big picture look at New Japan’s G1 this year compared to past years, and how it’s looking so far

WWE Unreal early thoughts (including references for discussion points sprinkled throughout the show) with a focus on their framing of John Cena in the early minutes of episode one, Bruce Prichard and Paul Levesque’s comments about calling wrestlers up from NXT intentionally before they’re ready because they have nothing left to learn in NXT (and how that can work out well or backfire, depending on the wrestler).

Who in NXT seems on pace to be the next difference-makers or strong contributors on the main roster a year or two from now

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