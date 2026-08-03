Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirms Brie Bella shoulder injury, Nikki gives update at signing

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Brie Bella suffered a shoulder injury during her match at SummerSlam: Night 1 last weekend according to WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Yeah, she’s injured,” Triple H said at the SummerSlam: Night 1 post-show press conference. “I don’t have an update yet. We’ve taken her. She was here, got some treatment done here, has been taken to the hospital to get some scans done. Don’t have a clean answer on it yet. I know she hurt her shoulder. It seems pretty bad, but I don’t have an answer yet. Hopefully we will soon. Hopefully, it won’t be as bad as we thought it was, but that’s the nature of the game.”

Bella teamed with her sister Nikki and Paige in a losing effort to Fatal Influence. After the loss, The Bellas attacked Paige, but Brie didn’t participate much in the beatdown on her, as Nikki did most of the work while Brie held onto her injured shoulder and watched.

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Nikki offered an update on Brie on Sunday saying she’s a lot of pain. “She’s doing okay,” said Nikki during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “She is in a lot of pain. They are still determining what is going on. Brie will share that whenever. I’ve been told to ‘zip it.'”

Brie was pulled from her scheduled appearance at her meet and greet sessions today with only her sister Nikki appearing. A video on X circulated on social media with Nikki telling a fan “It’s not looking good” when asked about Brie’s condition at a signing on Sunday.