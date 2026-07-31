WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2026

Where: GREEN BAY, WIS. AT RESCH CENTER

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 4,343 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 10,200 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes face-to-face

Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Giulia vs. Lash Legend – Interim WWE Women’s Championshi Ladder Match Qualifier

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/24): Corbridge’s report on Rhodes & Punk addressing Saturday Night’s Main Event altercation; Flair vs. Jax & Green vs. James in Interim Women’s Title Qualifiers

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Nick Aldis on preparing for his match with Gunther for SummerSlam, the possibility of resuming his NWA rivalry with Cody Rhodes in WWE