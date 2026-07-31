PARKS’ TAKE: What would Summerslam look like as a one-match just six matches? What would make the cut and miss the cut, and would it be enough?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and I spent a lot of time on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast Flagship this week discussing the two-night Summerslam card and how the matches were split up into night one and night two. There really is a science to making sure both nights have certain flavors, without overdoing it too much on either one.

The consensus among online fans seems to be that this particular Summerslam lineup is not strong. That is also reflected in slower ticket sales leading up to the stadium event in Minneapolis, Minn. WWE splitting their major shows into two nights, once lauded for alleviating the length of single shows, now is seen as a cash grab by the company, a way to bilk fans out of two nights’ worth of money instead of just one.

Regardless of the reason, this Summerslam card just doesn’t have the weight to carry two nights. Could the card be rearranged to make one pretty good show, however? I wanted to see if I could take the 12 matches announced for Summerslam and pare them down into a strong single-evening event.

-Starting with the two biggest men’s title matches, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes vs. C.M. Punk, those stay. They could conceivably bookend the show. Depending on the finishes, I’d start with Punk vs. Cody and end with Reigns vs. Rollins, even though Punk vs. Cody feels hotter.

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-Both women’s title matches would make the show, too. The five-woman ladder match for the interim WWE Women’s Championship as well as Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Title.

-That leaves about two matches for the undercard, three if I wanted to stretch it to seven matches. Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar for sure. With the top two men’s title matches featuring four wrestlers over 40 years old, there has to be something on this show to signal to the fans that there is a new generation up and coming. Femi is that signal.

-Most of the rest of the matches frankly blend together. In terms of build, I think Gunther vs. Nick Aldis is the most intriguing. That would be my sixth. That’s five singles matches, though, so if I do a seventh it would be a multi-person match. Either the Bloodline six-man or the six-woman tag match would get the nod. Penta vs. Chad Gable gets left on the cutting room floor, and that might be the match that has the biggest argument to overtake Gunther vs. Aldis, especially if you want to try to keep the Gable momentum going (if it still even is at this point) and you feel the need to include a match that will have a strong in-ring component.

All that said, here’s my single-night Summerslam sourced from the matches currently taking place this weekend:

C.M. Punk vs. Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan

Five-Woman Ladder Match

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

When you strip away all of the matches that feel like they could happen on any given Raw or Smackdown, you’ve got yourself a pretty decent Summerslam lineup in terms of star power, potential match quality, and build. The problem is stuffing six more matches into an additional night. It’s funny how that can completely change the feel surrounding an event.