FREE PODCAST 7/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review JCW’s In Our House including Bronson vs. Mason (barely), Bustah & The Brain vs. Controlled Kaos, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review JCW’s In Our House, with the highly anticipated JCW title match between Charles Mason and Bear Bronson…that turns out to be a complete flop, one of the great disappointments in Wrestling Coast to Coast history. We talk about some of the other matches on the show including Bustah & The Brain against Controlled Kaos and why it had a good finish that didn’t work, a bizarre angle with Sledge, CPA and Amy Rose, the continuing excursion of Leedz Lewis, and more. For VIP Listeners, we take a first-time foray into Alpha-1 Wrestling to watch The Verdict against the very fun tag team of Rich Swann and Jake Crist.

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