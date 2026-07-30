TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (7/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2026

Where: PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT LIACOURAS CENTER

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,976 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,703. The arena has a capacity of 10,206 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

DemonXBunny (Rosemary & Allie) vs. The Elegance Brand (Heather & M by Elegance) – TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match

Jada Stone vs. Jody Threat – Knockouts TV Championship Tournament Quarterfinal match

Indi Hartwell vs. The Hail – Knockouts TV Championship Tournament Quarterfinal match

Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch – TNA International Championship match

Leon Slater & Ricky Sosa vs. The System (Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards)

The Hardys to speak

K.C. Navarro to speak

Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (7/23): Hardys vs. The Righteous in a Righteous Deletion match, Nemeth vs. Navarro, Choo vs. Black

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: TNA announces another talent release