FREE PODCAST 7/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Wells talk whether AEW is too gory, Punk, Danielson, Karrion, Nick Gage vs. Jericho, Tanahashi-AEW, Women’s Divisions, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast “Flagship” episode (7-27-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Kelly Wells discussed whether AEW was going too far with the blood and weapons gorefests including several emails from listeners about that topic. They also respond to other emails on various topics including Wade Barrett’s announcing and the AEW-New Japan dynamic. They move on to talk about the pending arrivals of C.M. Punk and Bryan Danielson, various directions their characters could go and who they could face and what kind of a difference they’ll make. Then Karrion Kross’s treatment on Raw compared to NXT and the internal politics, the state of AEW in general these days, the call-ups of Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, Toni Storm, and the returns of Goldberg and John Cena, the upcoming promos battles between Cena and Roman Reigns, and some New Japan and MLW talk at the end.

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