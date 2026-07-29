VIP PODCAST 7/29 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Summerslam Final Preview (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Summerslam is almost here, and Nick Barbati is making his final predictions before WWE takes over the weekend! Which night has the stronger card? What is the real main event of Summerslam? Nick breaks down every major matchup, considers which titles could—and should—change hands, and asks the biggest question heading into Night 2: Is Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins really special enough to headline? Plus, Nick shares his final thoughts on what he would do to close out Night 2 to make this year’s Summerslam one to remember.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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