VIP PODCAST 7/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Summerslam night 1 compared to night 2, Garcia cell phone incident, Solo’s humor, Omega-Ospreay, AEW PPV Media Q&A, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- The Jay White bad landing
- Re-litigating the Kenny Omega attack on Will Ospreay at the end of AEW Redemption
- The Daniel Garcia incidents knocking phones out of hands of fans (and how Jon Moxley responded)
- Notes on the AEW media Q&A including Tony Khan scolding journalists for certain conduct and how certain AEW wrestlers contribute to positive branding of AEW
- The shameful decision by WWE to incorporate Ryan Garcia into The Judgment Day storyline
- Solo Sikoa showing indications of what his long-term role in WWE should be
- A look at the sad Summerslam Night 2 line-up
- Thoughts on each of the matches on the entire Summerslam line-up
- Summerslam attendance predictions
- Chris Jericho’s comment on why he will stay with AEW forever
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