VIP PODCAST 7/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Summerslam night 1 compared to night 2, Garcia cell phone incident, Solo’s humor, Omega-Ospreay, AEW PPV Media Q&A, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

The Jay White bad landing

Re-litigating the Kenny Omega attack on Will Ospreay at the end of AEW Redemption

The Daniel Garcia incidents knocking phones out of hands of fans (and how Jon Moxley responded)

Notes on the AEW media Q&A including Tony Khan scolding journalists for certain conduct and how certain AEW wrestlers contribute to positive branding of AEW

The shameful decision by WWE to incorporate Ryan Garcia into The Judgment Day storyline

Solo Sikoa showing indications of what his long-term role in WWE should be

A look at the sad Summerslam Night 2 line-up

Thoughts on each of the matches on the entire Summerslam line-up

Summerslam attendance predictions

Chris Jericho’s comment on why he will stay with AEW forever

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