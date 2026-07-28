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VIP PODCAST 7/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Summerslam night 1 compared to night 2, Garcia cell phone incident, Solo’s humor, Omega-Ospreay, AEW PPV Media Q&A, more (78 min.)

July 28, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • The Jay White bad landing
  • Re-litigating the Kenny Omega attack on Will Ospreay at the end of AEW Redemption
  • The Daniel Garcia incidents knocking phones out of hands of fans (and how Jon Moxley responded)
  • Notes on the AEW media Q&A including Tony Khan scolding journalists for certain conduct and how certain AEW wrestlers contribute to positive branding of AEW
  • The shameful decision by WWE to incorporate Ryan Garcia into The Judgment Day storyline
  • Solo Sikoa showing indications of what his long-term role in WWE should be
  • A look at the sad Summerslam Night 2 line-up
  • Thoughts on each of the matches on the entire Summerslam line-up
  • Summerslam attendance predictions
  • Chris Jericho’s comment on why he will stay with AEW forever

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