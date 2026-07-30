AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/30): Ospreay vs. Garcia, The Demand vs. Rascalz for trios titles, Brawling Birds team with Hazuki, Death Riders vs. The Bang Bang Gang, and more

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

JULY 30, 2026

DETROIT, MICH. AT MASONIC TEMPLE THEATER

AIRED ON LIVE TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness & Paul Wight

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,188 tickets had been distributed; while the previous night’s Dynamite had 3,448 with a set up for 3,667.

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned a crowd chanting “A-E-Dub” as Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show. Unfamiliar music played, but the crowd lit up immediately and it all made sense when The Motor City Machine Guns stepped out onto the stage. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin walked to the ring as the crowd chanted “Motor City.” The chant continued and the Machine Guns were nice enough to let the crowd wear themselves out, checking an imaginary watch.

Sabin grabbed a mic and asked the crowd “Did you really think we wouldn’t be here?” He said there’s no place they’d rather be than the greatest city in modern civilization. He said AEW is where the best wrestle and Shelley added that, in more ways than one, they are home. He said the Motor City Machine Guns are all elite and the accompanying graphic showed on the big screens.

(White’s Take: While it makes all the sense in the world to debut MCMG in Detroit, going with Collision instead of Dynamite is certainly a choice. Maybe they’re trying to instill a since of FOMO to garner viewers for future episodes of Collision. We could certainly use more newsworthy events.)

(1) THE DEMAND (Ricochet & Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. THE RASCALZ (Myron Reed & Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) – AEW World Trios Championship match

The Rascalz’s music played and they made their entrance before the Demand’s music played and they walked out wearing their trios titles. They showed a replay of The Demand winning the trios titles on Dynamite. The bell rang to start the match nine minutes into the show with the crowd chanting “bald.”

Ricochet rammed Wentz into Dezmond and punched Reed of the apron. Kaun and Lion double teamed Wentz in the ring as Ricochet took out Reed and Dezmond with a flipping dive to the outside. Kaun dropped Wentz with a shoulder block while Ricochet posed. Ricochet made the cover, but Wentz kicked out at two.

Wentz came back with a tornillo from the middle turnbuckle and tagged in Dezmond who hit a combination of strikes and a cutter on Ricochet. Reed and Dezmond hit Ricochet with a combination lungblower and double stomp. All three members of The Rascalz beat Kaun down in the center of the ring with strikes. Reed, Dezmond, and Wentz all hit dives to the outside onto Ricochet, Kaun, and Lion as they cut to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Dezmond ducked a Spirit Gun attempt and tagged in Reed. Reed hit a scissor kick on Ricochet and a kick on Kaun. Reed planted Ricochet with a spinning rope-hung flatliner. Lion ran in and knocked Reed to the mat. Reed came back with a Stundog Millionaire. Reed ducked a double clothesline attempt and landed a double cutter on Liona and Kaun.

Reed, Dezmond, and Wentz hit Ricochet with a triple superkick followed by a big triple team maneuver. Reed made the cover, but Ricochet kicked out at two. Kaun pulled Dezmond under the ropes and delivered a suplex to the floor. Kaun and Lion hit running strikes on Wentz in the corner. Ricochet landed a springboard 450 and made the cover, but Wentz kicked out at two.

Lion and Kaun lifted Wentz onto their shoulders as Ricochet set up for a springboard, but Reed and Dezmond pulled Ricochet down to the floor. Wentz countered into a DDT on Kaun and Liona and Reed hit a running cutter from in the ring to the outside on Liona. Wentz hit a senton, Reed hit a springboard 450, but Ricochet got his knees up as Dezmond came in.

Ricochet hit Dezmond with a running knee and then Liona and Kaun crushed him between them. They planted Dezmond with the double-team crucifix bomb. Kaun made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Demand in 12:00

(White’s Take: The Collision classic: a hot, fast-paced, athletic multi-man match with a predictable outcome. Almost too much going on at times with the pace that The Rascalz keep. Fun opener to set the tone for the rest of the show.)

-Lexy was backstage with The Conglomeration, asking how they felt about losing the title. All three guys confirmed that they put their name in for the Continental Cup (whatever that is). The revealed that the three of them would be doing the ice bucket challenge and nominated two fictional characters and Lexy herself.

Schiavone said they were going to explain the Continental Cup before hyping some upcoming matches. [c]

-They returned from commercial and Schiavone said the Continental Cup that whoever wins the Continental Cup will also win the Continental title. So, it’s a single elimination Continental Classic with random brackets. Nigel declared that he would be in the tournament for a chance to wrestle at Wembley.

(2) TOMMASSO CIAMPA vs. NICK COMOROTO

The lights went dark and Ciampa’s music played to bring him to the ring. They showed some replays from his recent circus with Jericho. Nick Comoroto was waiting in the ring and the bell rang to start the match 30 minutes into the show.

Comoroto ripped off Ciampa’s bandage from his drill injury and delivered a headbutt. Ciampa rolled out, and back in when Comoroto entered and Ciampa stomped him and tried to pump up the crowd before stomping him again. Ciampa dropped the knee pad and drilled Comoroto with the running knee. Ciampa made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Tommaso Ciampa in 1:00

-“Hangman” Adam Page was backstage, saying that he wasn’t expecting what happened on Dynamite. Brody King entered and thanked Page for helping. Bandido also thanked him for his assistance the night before. Page said he was trying to figure out what to do with himself, and suggested tagging with Brodido to challenge for the trios title next week. Bandido said he had an idea for a team name, which he said in Spanish. Brody asked what that means, and Bandido said “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.” Brody asked who the ugly one was, but Page and Bandido walked off, leaving Brody to ask again.

(3) THE BRAWLING BIRDS (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) & HAZUKI vs. ATHENA & DIAMANTE & BILLIE STARKZ

Hazuki stepped out on the stage to her music before the Brawlign Birds theme played to bring them out. They came to the ring as a group as they explained that Hazuki teamed with Hayter in Stardom. Athena’s music played to bring her out with a pair of her minons, Billie and Diamante. The bell rang to start the match 35 minutes into the show.

Hayter hit an overhand chop on Diamante before Windsor tagged in. Hayter and Windsor hit Diamante with a sunset flip and running boot combination. Diamante made the tag to Starkz and Hazuki charged in and delivered a suplex to her. Hazuki hit a running senton as the crowd chanted for her.

All six women entered the ring and brawled out of the ring. Hayter went for a dive to the outside, but Athena caught her with a big rising knee. Starkz, Windsor, Hazuki and Diamante fought up the ramp. Windsor hit a headbutt and Starkz fell off the ramp to the floor. Hazuki and Diamante hit each other with a double clothesline. Athena hit Hayter with a suplex off the ring stairs to the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Hazuki took Starkz down with a headscissor before hitting a double lungblower on Diamante and Starkz. Hazuki made the cover, but Athena pulled her off into a German suplex. Pretty much every competitor got a German suplex, including a rolling version from Diamante on Windsor.

Windsor hit Starkz with a headbutt and Hayter stacked Athena, Starkz, and Diamante in the corner. Windsor and Hayter hit running strikes before lifting Hazuki and throwing her into the three opponents in a flying dropkick. Hayter hit a backbreaker and Windsor added a running lariat on Diamante. Windsor made the cover, but Athena broke it up.

Diamante hit a sliced bread (assisted by Athena) on Windsor. Diamante made the cover, but Hazuki broke it up. Athena countered a headscissor from Hazuki with a cartwheel. Hazuki hit a pump kick and went for a lo kick, but Athena ducked it and hit a kick of her own. Hazuki came back with a German suplex.

Windsor shoved Diamante into Starkz on the apron and then lifted her up as Hayter hit the ropes and completed the Two Birds One Stone double team finisher. Windsor made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Brawling Birds & Hazuki in 13:00

(White’s Take: The Brawling Birds looked good and picked up some momentum heading towards Divine Dominion, presumably at All In. Not sure if Hazuki has some kind of feud with Athena and company, either going into this match or coming out of it. Regardless, Hazuki has impressed in her sporadic appearances on AEW television, and Athena is always great. If we’re only getting one women’s match on the show, at least this one featured six women and was quite good.)

After the match, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross dragged Hayter and Windsor out of the ring and beat them down, ramming them into the stairs and apron. Athena and her group beatdown Hazuki in the ring as Bayne and Kross slammed Hayter and Windsor down at the top of the ramp.

-The Demand were backstage, Ricochet was out of breath but asked Brodido and Page who they thought they were to demand anything out of them. Ricochet said they have no choice but to accept the challenge and put them down. Jay Lethal addressed Komander, implying he’s going to crush Komander’s dream of wrestling at Arena Mexico next week.

-The Conglomeration were sitting in a kiddie pool at the top of the ramp to complete the ice bucket challenge. Rhyno’s music played and he stepped out on stage, joined by the Insane Clown Posse to dump the buckets of ice water on The Conglomeration. The crowd chanted for Rebel as Schiavone explained the purpose of the ice bucket challenge. [c]

(4) THE DEATH RIDERS (Pac & Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley w/Marina Shafir) vs. THE BANG BANG GANG (Ace Austin & Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn)

The Death Riders’ music played as the camera cut backstage to the group sitting in red lights. Moxley, Yuta, Claudio, Pac and Marina made their way through the crowd to the ring. The Bang Bang Gang’s music played to bring out Ace, Juice, Austin and Colten. The crowd chanted for Juice as the bell rang to start the match at the top of the second hour.

[HOUR TWO]

Austin put Yuta in an armlock and then hit a combination of punches before tagging in Colten. Colten hit a back elbow and Juice added a senton to Yuta. Ace took Pac down with an armdrag and then a dropkick. Ace lifted Yuta and Pac onto his shoulders and then performed a squat before dropping them both with a double Samoan drop.

Moxley and Claudio charged into the ring, clearing the apron allowing all four men to hit a parade of running strikes on Ace in the corner. Claudio tossed Ace to the floor where Marina delivered a kick to the face as Moxley distracted the referee and they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Yuta hit a dropkick knocking Ace off the apron into Claudio’s arms, where he hit a backbreaker and Pac added a double stomp from the apron. Claudio rolled Ace back into the ring and Yuta made the cover, but Ace kicked out at two. Ace came back with a roundhouse to Moxley.

Colten got the hot tag and hit Moxley with a jumping clothesline. Colten hit Claudio with a dropkick and splashed Pac in the corner followed by a neckbreaker. Colten hit Yuta with a back suplex and made the cover, but Yuta kicked out at two. Colten went for the Famouser, but Moxley grabbed his foot when he hit the ropes.

Juice came in with a flying crossbody onto the Yuta into a pin for a two-count. Claudio hit Austin and Colten with European uppercuts and attempted to suplex them both simultaneously, but they escaped and hit Claudio with the 3:10 To Yuma. Pac hit Austin with a German suplex and Colten hit Pac with a Famouser and Moxley hit Colten with a shotgun dropkick. Colten rolled out of the ring and Moxley hit him with a dive to the outside.

Ace hit Moxley with a kick from the apron and then landed a flipping, turning dive to the outside onto Moxley. Juice hit a combination of punches on Yuta in the ring, but Yuta blocked the big left with a bite to the face. Yuta went for a roll-up, but Juice rolled through into a quick pin for the win.

WINNERS: The Bang Bang Gang in 12:00

(White’s Take: Good match with a ton of action, as one might expect given the eight participants. Surprised to see The Bang Bang Gang get the win here, especially with Moxley leading his team into the match.)

-After the match, The Dogs charged the ring and attacked The Bang Bang Gang. They set Juice up for a shot with the shillelagh, but The Motor City Machine Guns hit the ring to chase of The Dogs. The Death Riders surrounded the ring armed with steel chairs, but Moxley called them off. The Dogs tried a sneak attack, but Austin and Colten hit Finlay with a 3:10 to Yuma.

-Ciampa was backstage, and said he went to hell four days ago. He said now all eyes are on Wembley, and his eyes are on the Casino Gauntlet. Ciampa said he knows Andrade will be in the match, saying they travelled similar roads to get here.

(5) KRIS STATLANDER vs. AURORA TEVES

Statlander’s music played and she made her entrance. They showed an inset replay of Statlander costing Persephone her match on Dynamite. Statlander challenged Persephone to a match at Grand Slam Mexico. Aurora Teves was waiting in the ring and the Vell rang to start the match 17 minutes into the hour.

Statlander forced Teves into the corner. Teves came back with a few strikes, but Statlander swept her feet out and rammed her into the corner. Statlander delivered a long, stalling vertical suplex. Statlander hit a running uppercut and a running knee in the corner. She pulled Teves to the center of the ring and drilled her with the Staturday Night Fever. Statlander made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 2:00

-Lexy was backstage with “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kyle Fletcher. She asked if Fletcher was concerned with Bailey’s momentum. Fletcher said you don’t need momentum when you’re the best. Bailey said he’s not the best, he’s not even at his best, and won’t be until he breaks free from Don Callis. Bailey challenge Fletcher to fight on his own, but Fletcher got angry and suddenly assault Bailey. They fought out to the stage where Fletcher hit a running boot to the face. Bailey ducked a belt shot and hit a thrust kick but then ran into a kick from Fletcher. Fletcher went for a powerbomb, but Bailey countered it with a hurricanrana and then hit a moonsault into double knees. Bailey set up for a spinning kick, but Fletcher ducked out of the ring, leaving the International title behind. Fletcher held it up as Fletcher raged on the ramp. [c]

-Kevin Knight was backstage, claiming to be the best TNT champion of all time. He said the Callis Family is a family of former and future world champions and challenged any three former champions to a match at Grand Slam Mexico.

(6) JAY LETHAL vs. KOMANDER

Jay Letha’s music played and he strutted to the ring. Komander’s music played and he made his way to the ring as they showed highlights of his match against Moxley on Dynamite. The bell rang to start the match 28 minutes into the show.

Lethal faked a handshake and strutted briefly. The crowd chanted for Komander as he escaped a wristlock. Komander took Lethal down with an armdrag and went for a tornado DDT, but Lethal countered it and went for a figure four. Komander escaped the figure four and caught Lethal with a flying armdrag from the top rope.

Lethal rolled to the outside, and Komander ran the ropes, but Letahl slid into the ring to throw him off. Komander took Lethal down with a headscissor, sending Lethal back to the outside. , Komander ran the ropes and hit Lethal with a spaceman splash to the outside as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Komander landed a crossbody into a pion for two. Komander flipped over Lethal, but Lethal caught him with a pump kick followed by a Lethal Combination backbreaker and flatliner. Lethal climbed to the top rope and landed a flying elbow drop. Lethal made the cover, but Komander kicked out at two.

Komander came back with a springboard 450 splash and made the cover, but Lethal kicked out at two. Komander hit a springboard hurricanrana and climbed to the top rope. Komander connected with a rope walk into a shooting star press. Komander made the cover and got the one.

WINNER: Komander in 9:00

(White’s Take: Schiavone literally said “Komander shocks the world!” He maybe, slightly surprised a very small percentage of AEW fans, which is a small percentage of wrestling fans, which is an infinitesimally tiny percentage of the world. Nice to see Komander picking up a win, but beating Jay Lethal is not a career maker. Otherwise, a good, fun match with a plethora of interesting and gravity-defying spots from Komander.)

(7) WILL OSPREAY vs. DANIEL GARCIA

Moxley joined the commentary team at the top of the stage, noting that Garcia and Ospreay are “his guys.” Ospreay’s music played and he stepped out to the stage. He glared at Moxley from under his hood before making his way to the ring. Garcia’s music played and he made his way from the back, through the crowd, and to the ring. Garcia yelled at Ospreay and the bell rang 45 minutes into the hour.

Ospreay went for a quick running kick, but Garcia dodged it and rolled out of the ring. Ospreay chased Garcia around the ring. Ospreay faked sliding into the ring, causing Garcia to slid out, allowing Ospreay to deliver a series of chops. Back in the ring, Ospreay hit a boot to the face that sent Garcia to the mat.

Ospreay hit Garcia with a running hurricanrana and he rolled back out of the ring. The crowd chanted “Oi” as Ospreay hit a plancha onto Garcia at ringside. Garcia reversed a whip into the barricade, but Ospreay leapt over the barricade landing on his feet in the crowd. Ospreay jumped onto the barricade, but Garcia swept his legs out and drilled him with a draping DDT to the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Garcia was in control, applying a leglock to Ospreay. Ospreay countered into an armbar, but Garcia punched his way out of it. Ospreay connected with a sudden handspring into a twisting kick. Ospreay dropped Garcia with a roundhouse, followed by a twisting splash. Ospreay made the over, but Garcia kicked out at two.

Ospreay performed some Kawada kicks before hitting a springboard flying forearm. Ospreay made the cover, but Garcia kicked out at two. Ospreay went for the Stomrbreaker, but Garcia slipped out and hit a series of overhand chops. Ospreay came back with a flip and an enziguri.

Ospreay flipped into a Styles Clash attempt, but Garcia countered it into a guillotine choke. As Ospreay started to escape, Garcia transitioned into a sleeper. Ospreay tried to escape, but Garcia drilled Ospreay with a big piledriver. Garcia made the cover, but Ospreay kicked out at two.

Garcia shoved Ospreay’s face, which upset him. Ospreay fired back with a big forearm. Ospreay went for a Hidden Blade, but Garcia was ready and rolled him into a Dragon Tamer. Ospreay crawled fr the rope, nearly reaching it before Garcia rolled Ospreay into the middle of the ring and locked in a bulldog choke. Ospreay struggled to his feet and pished Garcia back into the corner to break the hold.

Ospreay hit an enziguri and went for an Oscutter, but Garcia caught him in the air with a sleeper hold. Garcia tightened the hold in the center of the ring. Ospreay pulled off his elbow pad, rolled back onto his feet, and blasted Garcia with a sudden Hidden Blade. Ospreay made the over and got the win.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 13:00

(White’s Take: It’s easy to say the match went longer than necessary, but Garcia didn’t really get in a whole lot of offense. Ospreay controlled most of the match and looked especially crisp this evening. Garcia lasting as long as he did seemed more like a fluke than anything. The real story of the match was Moxley on commentary, adding some color into the storyline leading into All in.)

After the match, Ospreay smiled at Garcia. Ospreay rolled out of the ring, and Mark Davis appeared from the crowd and grabbed Ospreay. They fought into the crowd and Davis set up for a powerbomb, but Ospreay jumped up to a random balcony and hit Davis with a flying forearm. Rocky Romero and Trent Berretta joined the attack and Mark Davis planted Ospreay with a piledriver on the floor. Theu rolled Ospreay back into the ring, where Rocky and Trent held him while Davis hit him with a chair in the midsection. Moxley said he’d seen enough and left the commentary area, heading to the back. Ospreay escaped Rocky and Trent, grabbed the chair and ran them all off. Ospreay grabbed a microphone, and said if he wanted to bring weapons into the match, all he had to do was ask. Ospreay said he’ll show everyone there’s no hesitation left and, noting that everyone is banned from ringside, challenged Davis to a Mexico City street fight. Ospreay said “Do or die” as the show came to an end.

FINAL THOUGHTS: More eventful than a typical Collision with extra star power including an Ospreay match, Moxley in multiple segments, a Hangman promo, and the surprise debut of the Motor City Machine Guns. They set up a lot of matches for Dynamite and even explained what the Continental Cup is, so there were real developments that someone would’ve missed if they skipped the show. Hopefully they’ll replay some of these moments to make people consider watching next week. Meanwhile, there was the typical density of quality in-ring action, from the chaotic athleticism of the opener to the solid main event. On the higher end of Collisions, but still pales in comparison to one of the better Dynamites the night before.