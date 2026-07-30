FREE PODCAST 7/30 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Rock-Cena battle, possible MITB outcomes, Raw rating & potential MITB PPV buys, frustrated TNA talent (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the July 13, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill where they discussed with live callers today’s battle between The Rock and John Cena, the potential Money in the Bank PPV match outcomes, why the audience WWE was marketing to is leery of ordering the PPV, the low Raw rating and whether there is concern & how WWE might use it against CM Punk, TNA talent frustrated and who might be good fits in WWE, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they looked into the McNeil Mailbag for questions on the best talkers in wrestling history, plus more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com