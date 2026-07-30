FREE PODCAST 7/30 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Reigns vs. Cena made official for Summerslam, Sasha Banks returns and takes out Bianca Belair, Rollins and Edge story progresses, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (7-30-2021), PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosted for Wade Keller and was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to break down WWE Smackdown with listener calls, emails, and Wade Keller as the on-site correspondent. Discussion points included the impact of John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at Summerslam coming together the way it did within the contract signing, Cena’s level of being over, grading the Reigns character and work in front of the live audience, exploring the opportunities for a returning Sasha Banks as a heel, possible outcomes of Bianca Belair vs. Banks 2 at Summerslam, the hot Minnesota audience, and more. Enjoy!

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