VIP PODCAST 7/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar’s 2004 WWE departure, Judy Bagwell, is pro wrestling inevitable, Hangman, Ospreay-Omega, Grayson Waller, more (94 min.)

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SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Is the Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins storyline hurting Seth?

Is pro wrestling resilient enough that it would have survived as an embedded part of American pop culture without Vince McMahon’s national vision in the mid-1980s, whereas roller derby was not?

Does AEW have a star power problem in that their top stars are quirky, weird, anxious, awkward, and unserious, plus can’t beat anyone quickly?

Would Todd consider reviewing AAA’s weekly TV show on The Fix?

Have “gimmick” personalities of wrestlers been unfairly stigmatized or maligned?

Has there a lasting negative impact on pro wrestling because of the Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar part-time champion reigns?

Favorite Summerslam intro sequences

Judy Bagwell

Was Grayson Waller’s promo on NXT yet another tired pseudo-shoot promo behind the times or the new work?

Is pro wrestling becoming increasing niche and are more and more fans following pro wrestling in snippets instead of full-length shows?

Is the babyface-heel dynamic more important to full-time viewers compared to casual, occasional viewers?

Could WWE use a cliffhanger on night 1 of Summerslam to get a boost for night 2?

What nation does the AEW National Title represent?

Brock Lesnar’s WWE departure in 2004

Has the more layered build for Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay added intrigue? What about The Death Riders and The Young Bucks being involved too?

Should AEW have promoted the return of “Hangman” Adam Page to TV to frame him as a bigger deal than just a guy who shows up randomly?

Could discounted Summerslam tickets lead to more casual reactions to the event since it won’t be attended by hardcore fans with deep pockets?

Thoughts on Anthony Smith’s domestic violence allegations

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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