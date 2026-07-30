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VIP PODCAST 7/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar’s 2004 WWE departure, Judy Bagwell, is pro wrestling inevitable, Hangman, Ospreay-Omega, Grayson Waller, more (94 min.)

July 30, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Is the Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins storyline hurting Seth?
  • Is pro wrestling resilient enough that it would have survived as an embedded part of American pop culture without Vince McMahon’s national vision in the mid-1980s, whereas roller derby was not?
  • Does AEW have a star power problem in that their top stars are quirky, weird, anxious, awkward, and unserious, plus can’t beat anyone quickly?
  • Would Todd consider reviewing AAA’s weekly TV show on The Fix?
  • Have “gimmick” personalities of wrestlers been unfairly stigmatized or maligned?
  • Has there a lasting negative impact on pro wrestling because of the Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar part-time champion reigns?
  • Favorite Summerslam intro sequences
  • Judy Bagwell
  • Was Grayson Waller’s promo on NXT yet another tired pseudo-shoot promo behind the times or the new work?
  • Is pro wrestling becoming increasing niche and are more and more fans following pro wrestling in snippets instead of full-length shows?
  • Is the babyface-heel dynamic more important to full-time viewers compared to casual, occasional viewers?
  • Could WWE use a cliffhanger on night 1 of Summerslam to get a boost for night 2?
  • What nation does the AEW National Title represent?
  • Brock Lesnar’s WWE departure in 2004
  • Has the more layered build for Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay added intrigue? What about The Death Riders and The Young Bucks being involved too?
  • Should AEW have promoted the return of “Hangman” Adam Page to TV to frame him as a bigger deal than just a guy who shows up randomly?
  • Could discounted Summerslam tickets lead to more casual reactions to the event since it won’t be attended by hardcore fans with deep pockets?
  • Thoughts on Anthony Smith’s domestic violence allegations

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip-sections/todd-martin-collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/wrestlingthroughtheyears

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