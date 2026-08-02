WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS – NIGHT 2 (8/2): Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Rollins, Penta vs. Gable, Sami vs. Balor, Danhausen vs. Dom, Women’s Ladder match

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WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS – NIGHT 2

AUGUST 2, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. AT US BANK STADIUM

STREAMING LIVE ON ESPN APP (U.S.) AND NETFLIX (INTERNATIONALLY)

BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole and Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alisha Taylor

WrestleTix reports ticket distribution total was 33,086 going into showtime. The set-up was for 34,080. The total number of seats on the map where 72,287. Last year’s SummerSlam Night 2 had 58,186 tickets distributed at Met Life Stadium.

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–Darius Rucker sang “Home of the Brave” at the end of the pre-show.

(1) SAMI ZAYN vs. FINN BALOR vs. GUNTHER vs. KEVIN OWENS – Fatal 4-Way for no. 1 contendership for WWE Title

After Balor and Sami made their entrance, Smackdown GM Nick Aldis walked out to cheers. He noted he had been reinstated last night and in his first move, he wanted to “call things down the middle and do what’s best for business,” so he added a wrestler to this match. Out came Gunther. Sami threw a fit. Barrett protested too. He said “mis-management” has once again screwed over Sami. Cole said Balor has just as much of a right to be upset by this decision. Gunther laughed in Sami’s face. Balor looked displeased. Aldis said, “Just one more thing.” Fans cheered. He said he didn’t say it would stop at three. Fans cheered. He said he made it a Fatal 4-Way. After a dramatic pause, Kevin Owens’ music played and he came out. Sami threw an even bigger fit and watched slack-jawed. Cole said Sami looked like he saw a ghost.

KO wore a t-shirt that said “KO: The Return.” (They make those t-shirts fast!) They showed a woman crying in reaction. Cole said the fans have come unglued. Cole talked about KO’s neck surgery and how he didn’t know if he would ever wrestle again. He said he was last in a match 17 months ago, an Unsanctioned Street Fight against Sami. Sami studied KO, trying to get a read on him. They cut to another woman in the crowd crying. The bell rang 9 minutes into the hour.

KO charged at Gunther immediately. Then he went after Balor. He landed cannonballs in opposite corners on Gunther and Balor. Gunther and Balor rolled to ringside. Sami trepidaciously walked over to KO. They hugged. Fans cheered. KO then punched Sami. Sami punched back. KO clothesliend Sami to the mat and landed a senton splash. Barrett said KO looked “completely unstoppable.” KO leaped off the top rope with a cannonball onto a gathering of all three opponents at ringside. Barrett said you’re supposed to ease yourself back into action after an injury. Cole said KO said, “To hell with that.” KO hit (grazed) Gunther with a top rope swanton. Gunther put KO in a sleeper. Sami broke it up as Cole explained the first to score a pin or submission gets the no. 1 contendership.

Barrett wondered how much last night took out of Gunther. Gunther took control against Balor briefly until Balor landed a Sling Blade. Balor dropkicked Sami into Gunther, then leaped off the top rope with Coup de Grace, but Gunther moved. Gunther powerbombed Balor and then applied a Boston Crab. KO broke it up. KO stomped away aggressively at Gunther in the corner. Gunther caught a charging KO with a boot. KO popped up and clotheslined Gunther. Balor leaped and knocked KO off balance on the top rope. He then set up a superplex, but KO turned it into a top rope Fisherman’s suplex. Sami threw KO out of the ring and made the cover on Balor for a two count. Fans chanted “Sami sucks!” Col ee said Sami should try to shut up his critics by actually winning instead of complaining about being a victim.

Sami lifted his knees on a Swanton. Cole said KO landed on the back of his surgically repaired neck. When the ref backed Sami away, Barrett implored the ref to let Sami finish the job. Gunther cut off Sami’s attempt at a Helluva Kick and applied a sleeper. Balor landed a Coup de Grace on Sami. Gunther (sort of) broke up the cover, but he was late and the ref had to stop his count early. Barrett said that was 2.99 seconds. It was more like 3.11 seconds.

KO gave Balor a stunner a minute later. Then he gave Gunther a stunner. He went for a stunned on Sami, but Sami blocked it and turned it into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami set up a Helluva Kick. Fans booed. KO caught him with a superkick instead and then hit a stunner for the clean win.

WINNER: Owens in 10:00 to earn a WWE Title match

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a big surprise change in plans. Sami vs. Balor would’ve been a really good match, but the return of KO was a newsworthy and crowd-pleasing addition. It’s not clear what KO did to actually deserve a chance to become no. 1 contender after 17 months away. There’s doing what’s best for business, but if makes a bit of a mockery of getting WWE Title matches on some basis of merit, it comes with a price too. The match was non-stop action.)

(2) TRICK WILLIAMS vs. BARON CORBIN (w/Lil’ Yachty) – US Title match

Cole said this is a different Corbin than last time he was in WWE. He said he left WWE a few years ago to “get a bad taste out of his mouth and reinvent himself and find himself and understand what that missing edge up was to become a massive superstar of caliber here in WWE.” He said he’s a “massive badass” and he’d get into that in a moment. Yachty came out and asked, “Minnesota, what’s the deal?” He introduced Trick.

The bell rang 32 minutes into the hour with Trick going on the attack. Corbin stopped Trick’s momentum with a Deep Six at ringside. Corbin stayed on the attack in the ring. He yelled at booing fans. Cole said Corbin was beating the hell out of the US Champion. Barrett said Trick is facing a great wall as part of his learning curve. They swung wildly at each other on the ring apron. Corbin raked Trick’s eyes and knocked him to the floor. When Yachty got in Corbin’s face, Corbin shoved him against the barricade. Yachty stood with a kendo stick. Corbin returned to teh ring and a rested Trick went on the attack. He gave Corbin a neckbreaker and some spinning wheel kicks followed by a Bookend for a two count. Cole said he’d love to have heard Booker’s call of that move on WWE Radio.

Trick lifted Corbin onto his shoulders. Corbin raked Trick’s eyes, then wandered oddly against the ropes for the spot where Yachty hit him with a Kendo stick. Corbin had to pause because Yachty missed his cue and he had to lean against the ropes and wait for him. (There will be heat on Yachty backstage for thta. You could hear him yell, “Yachty, come on.”) Trick then gave Corbin a released Death Valley Driver.

Trick fended off Corbin’s comeback by countering an End of Days with a tornado kick for a two count for a near fall. Trick set up a Trick Shot, but Corbin rolled out of the path. (Can we please retire the “Nobody home!” cliche every time a wrestler moves out of the way of a move?) When Corbin grabbed the US Title belt, Yachty grabbed it. Corbin grabbed Yachty. Trick knocked into Corbin, which sent Yachty through the table at ringside. Corbin then hit Trick with the title belt as the ref was checking on Yachty. Corbin then gave Trick his End of Days for the win.

WINNER: Corbin in 10:00 to capture the US Title

(Keller’s Analysis: Rudimentary match and largely passable. Yachty was more of a hindrance to Trick’s act during this match as it just seemed like a circus and makes it seem like Trick needs help from a celebrity friend, not a great look for a babyface.) [c]

(3) LASH LEGEND vs. TIFFANY STRATTON vs. JADE CARGILL. vs. CHESLEA GREEN vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR

Charlotte was the last to make her entrance. Jade attacked her in the aisle and the ref called for the bell 57 minutes into the hour. Tiffany and Lash battled at ringside, with Lash powerbombing Tiffany into a ladder at irngside. Chelsea leaped through the ropes, but Lash caught her and slammed her against the ladder.