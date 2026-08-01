FREE PODCAST 8/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss Kanner’s in-person perspective from AEW Dynamite (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner discuss the July 29th edition of AEW Dynamite from Detroit, Mich. Gregg was there in person, and a part of one of the best crowds of the year. They also give thoughts on Redemption and the build to Grand Slam Mexico. All this and more, including the always appreciated email and trivia from Zach.

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

For more, check out Gregg’s Dynamite Hits & Misses column on PWTorch.com

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