EXCLUSIVE: Violent J says he didn’t know ICP appearing before Dynamite would go viral, reveals pre-tape filmed for AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale got cut

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JCW co-owner Violent J said he didn’t know they had gone viral online for appearing on the AEW Dynamite pre-show this week because he thought the intro was just going to be for the fans in the venue only and ICP (Violent J & Shaggy 2 Dope) was going to appear together during the live portion of Dynamite in a segment they pre-taped for Willow Nightingale. “No. Because, see, what happened was the one thing we told them was … ’cause they said they’re gonna, they wanted us to sit and watch the show from the crowd,” said J in an exclusive interview for PWTorch VIP members on Radican Worldwide.

“You know what I mean? And we said, ‘Well, the one thing is we don’t want it to look like we just bought tickets and that we painted up. Because that looks like, oh, we wanted attention. We’re gonna be sitting in the crowd, so let’s paint up. You know what I mean? It … That’s just something we would never do. You know what I mean? And so we were saying, ‘Look, man. We really, really appreciate the offer,’ but I didn’t think we were gonna go down there just painted up and sit in the crowd.”

J said that AEW told them they wanted ICP to also appear on Dynamite as well as sit in the crowd during the show. “And they said no, they want us to do an intro,” said J. “They want us to do a pre-tape for one of the wrestlers, Willow (Nightingale). And so we were like, ‘Okay, so you want us on the show show?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ And we were like, ‘Okay. We’ll be there.’ You know what I mean?

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“And, so we went there. We did the pre-tape. We did something for their TikTok, and then we did the interview. And I guess the interview, I mean then we did the intro with Tony Khan, and I guess the intro was supposed to be off the air. It was supposed to be just for the house.

“You know what I mean? But the show ran so late that the live feed ended up turning on, and so people saw us on stage with Tony Khan. More people saw us than were supposed to, I guess. You know what I mean? But, I’m not sure exactly what happened, but that’s the way it was explained to me, you know? And I was like, ‘Good.” [laughs] You know what I’m saying?’ I was like, ‘Good, good,’ you know?”

J said the pre-tape ICP filmed for Willow Nightingale ended up airing on AEW’s social media due to Dynamite running long. “And because the skit we ended up shooting with Willow ended up being edited off the show because there was no time,” said J. “They ended up posting it on their social medias the next day. You know what I mean? But it didn’t, it, they didn’t have time for it in the show, you know? So I’m glad that that intro we did with Tony Khan kinda accidentally aired or whatever happened, you know?”

J said ICP went back for Collision the next day to ensure they made it on a segment that aired live on TV and was part of the actual show. “But that’s really why we went back the second day because we were like, in case there’s any controversy, in case people were saying, ‘Well, they were there, but they weren’t really on the show,’” said J. “That’s why we went back the second day to make sure there was no controversies. Like, hey, we appeared for AEW. This is a fact, you know? So, we did it two days.”

You can GO VIP and listen to the entire interview with JCW co-owner Violent J talking in-depth about his experience with AEW, talking to Tony Khan, and the rise of JCW Lunacy HERE