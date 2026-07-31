FREE PODCAST 7/31 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: CM Punk-Cena headlined WWE Money in the Bank preview and post-show with live callers (191 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from July 14 and 17, 2011.

On the July 14, 2011 episode, PWTorch Livecast, host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell was joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican at the beginning of the show to discuss Radican’s latest reviews & DVD coverage, plus discuss the potential finish of John Cena-CM Punk at MITB. Caldwell then discusses with live callers every angle of the Cena-Punk match, potential outcomes, how they get to WrestleMania, The Rock’s promo on Wednesday, whether Cena turns heel short or long-term at any point before or after WrestleMania, the talent pool dry for WWE within their own company due to booking issues and outside of WWE, why WWE needs a different creative approach, and much more.

Then on the July 17, 2011 episode, PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussed with live callers the immediately-concluded Money in the Bank PPV from all angles including the epic Cena-Punk match, where they go from here, why the match worked, why WWE could set up a bigger angle or pull the rug out from under viewers on Raw, a potential end-game for Punk at WrestleMania (vs. Austin?), the Randy Orton vs. Christian match and State of Smackdown following a strong night, MITB match highlights, the overall PPV, and much more.

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