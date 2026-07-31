FREE PODCAST 7/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – WWE Battleground Post-Game Show w/James Caldwell & Greg Parks including Reigns vs. Rollins vs. Ambrose, New Day vs. Wyatt Family, Cena & Enzo & Cass, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to the July 24, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast’s PPV post-show. PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks host the Battleground PPV Post-Game show breaking down WWE’s July PPV with live calls and emails, plus more Draft thoughts & talk leading into this week’s big WWE brand split including Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose in the main event, John Cena teaming with Enzo & Big Cass, New Day vs. The Wyatt Family, and more.
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