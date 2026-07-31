VIP PODCAST 7/31 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” New faces in Smoky Mountain Wrestling and the biggest match in Nitro history! Goldberg, Gangstas, a double dose of Jericho, and more (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Grappl’s Gareth Hodgson for the July edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. This time around we’re sticking to the ’90s but with two promotions of vastly different size and scale. Scale was the order of the day for WCW on July 6th, 1998, as they scaled up in a major way for the first Monday Nitro in the Georgia Dome and the legendary world title match between Hollywood Hogan and Bill Goldberg. Alan and Gareth break down the way they approached that three-hour show, analyze how they told the story during the course of the evening, and look at how it affected the other matches and performers on the show. But first, a trip to the Smoky Mountains in 1994, where things may not have been as grandiose but there was tension aplenty with the debut of the Gangstas, people getting jumped in car parks, and even labor union strikes! So join Alan, Gareth, Chris Jericho, and Scott Studd, and come check out what’s on the telly with us!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com