FREE PODCAST 7/31 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Machado discuss what happens after Summerslam depending on various outcomes, plus final preview (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout starting with a thorough discussion on the CM Punk-Cody Rhodes exchange and why it seemed effective and disciplined, but was the crowd engaged or slightly bored? Also, Nick Aldis shows fire and fight and he shares his story of going from pro wrestler to GM. Plus is Chelsea Green the dark horse to become Interim Champ? Are the Tongans with Haku too badass to be successful as heels? A full preview of the entire Summerslam line-up with thoughts on what happens afterward including potentially Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, or Drew McIntyre being a big part of the next few months.

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