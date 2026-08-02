FREE PODCAST 8/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Summerslam Night 1 post-show: Parks & Hubbard break down the full card, including Morgan vs. Sky, Rhodes vs. Punk, Femi vs. Lesnar, more (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Derrick Hubbard to discuss in-depth night one of WWE Summerslam, including interaction with those contributing in the chat. They break down all six matches on the card, discussing the fallout from Randy Orton’s return in the Cody Rhodes vs. C.M. Punk match, as well as the future of Oba Femi after his win against Brock Lesnar at Hell in a Cell, plus much more.

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