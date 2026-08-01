WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS (8/1): Keller’s report on CM Punk vs. Cody for WWE Title, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in Hell in a Cell, Gunther vs. Nick Aldis, Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky, more

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WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS – NIGHT 1

AUGUST 1, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. AT US BANK STADIUM

STREAMING LIVE ON ESPN APP (U.S.) AND NETFLIX (INTERNATIONALLY)

BY DERRICK HUBBARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole and Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alisha Taylor

WrestleTix reports ticket distribution total was 36,683 going into showtime. The set-up was for 37,930. They distributed nearly 1,800 tickets in the previous day. The total number of seats on the map where 72,287. Last year’s SummerSlam Night 1 had 50,493 tickets distributed.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch’s Greg Parks and Derrick Hubbard review WWE Summerslam Night 1 LIVE on YouTube right after the event ends. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps. This show will be dropped in podcast format on the PWTorch Dailycast feed.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

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Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE CLASH IN ITALY TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

ALSO… PWTorch VIP members can listen to Wade Keller, Todd Martin, and Rich Fann with their VIP-exclusive post-event Roundtable Podcast about 90 after the PLE concludes on the VIP podcast feed. VIP INFO & SIGN-UP PAGE

NOTE

I spent all day in Downtown Minneapolis attending the WWE Takeover fan event at the Minneapolis Convention Center and the pre-show festivities outside US Bank Stadium and then attended the first half of the event live in the stadium, so I wasn’t covering the early matches here. So I’ll update this report later with my thoughts on the first four matches. I’m picking up my report with the final matches.

Tomorrow I’ll be at Mall of America as a special guest on “The Lapsed Fan Podcast” to talk about the first WCW Nitro at Mall of America over 20 years ago and the launch of PastaMania at MOA, too.

Check out Derrick Hubbard’s detailed report on the entire show elsewhere on the main listing here at PWTorch! (CLICK HERE FOR VIP SITE REPORT or CLICK HERE FOR FREE SITE REPORT)

RESULTS

-Lots of scattered empty seats next to the hard camera side and some scattered empty seats everywhere, with the top level tarped off almost everywhere, plus the stage was forward enough toward the center of the stadium which cut off a huge percentage of the stadium overall. It didn’t feel like a small crowd by any means sitting in the stadium, but the sheer number of tarped off sections and scattered empty seats didn’t make it feel like the hottest ticket in town, either.

-Fans were walking around Downtown Minneapolis all afternoon, with hundreds taking part in activities outside the venue including watching the pre-show and browsing merch stands, getting free lemonade drink samples, and buying frozen fruitjuice pops from a Danhausen truck. Ethan Page was taking photos with fans in another special attraction acting like the nicest person in the world.

-The Minneapolis Convention Center a mile or so South of US Bank Stadium featured massive merchandise offerings along with chances to leap off a top rope onto a padded ring, record ring entrances to signature entrance music with fog and lighting, along with free samples of 15 percent alcohol drinks.

(1) LIV MORGAN (w/Raquel Rodriguez) vs. IYO SKY – Women’s World Championship

WINNER: Liv Morgan in 14:00

(Keller’s Analysis: The crowd was into Iyo from the start. They popped for near falls both ways and some fans reacted to Raquel Rodriguez on the ring apron like they’d never seen anyone disrupt a match before. They also earned the first “This is awesome!” chant of the night.)

-They showed Sean Waltman in the crowd. He has lived in Minnesota off-and-on since age 15 when he broke out on the Minnesota indy wrestling scene.

(2) THE USOS & JACOB FATU vs. ROYCE KEYES & SOLO SIKOA & LA KNIGHT

WINNERS: Knight & Keys & Knight in 11:00 when Knight pinned Jey after a BFT.

(Keller’s Analysis: The fans cheered for the entrances of everyone to differing degrees. They popped for Solo stealing Jey’s “Yeet” dance gimmick early and got a kick out of it. As you’d expect, though, despite some efforts by the Usos and Fatu, the fans still seemed conflicted at times since they like all the wrestlers. They loved Knight the most, but didn’t really go bonkers when he or Solo were getting offense in against Fatu, since they still like Fatu.

(3) GUNTHER vs. NICK ALDIS

WINNER: Gunther in 12:00

(Keller’s Analysis: The crowd was really into Aldis. He got the most organic crowd cheer on his way to the ring (unless many of those cheering fans are really into Oasis). The fans were actually into the matwork early, too, and there seemed to be a feeling of sympathy for Aldis in general as if maybe he had bitten off more than he could chew, but fans genuinely wanted to see Gunther lose. There was a “You Still Got It” chant when he showed resilience mid-match. They popped for Clover Leaf on Gunther. Fans were deflated, but not surprised, when he tapped out.)

(4) BRIE BELLA & NIKKI BELLA & PAIGE vs. FATAL INFLUENCE (JC JANE & FALLON HENLEY & LAINEY REID)

WINNERS: Fatal Influence in 8:00.

-After the match, Nikki and Brie turned on Paige. Cole was appalled since Paige was there for Brie at WrestleMania when she needed a partner.

(5) CM PUNK vs. CODY RHODES – Undisputed WWE Title match

Cole said the match would be spicy. He said they smiled at each other in anticipation of the contest. Cole noted these two have wrested before, but this was by far the highest in profile and stakes.

Barrett said the margins are so small between these two so one mistake could be the difference. Cody dove through the ropes and tackled Punk. Punk fought back at ringside and threw Cody back into the ring. He worked over Cody’s left arm. Cole said Cody has to win the title to justify calling himself QB1. Cole and Barrett agreed that Punk was in the best shape of his life in terms of strength and cardio. Barrett said at this stage of Punk’s career he had to be at peak condition to stay at the top.

Punk favored his leg after a landing. Barrett said he’d rather have a bad shoulder or arm over a bad knee in a fight. Punk kicked Cody out of mid-air on a Cody Cutter attempt. Cody eventually hit a Cody Cutter and then finally applied a figure-four. Punk reversed it and escaped. Punk applied an Anaconda Vice for a moment of drama, but Cody forced a break.

Cody gave Punk an airplane spin into an Alabama Slam set-up, but Punk countered into another Anaconda Vice. Cody powered out and hit a CrossRhodes for a near fall. Fans popped for the move and some cheers and others booed the kickout. Barrett wondered if that broke the spirit of Cody to have Punk escape from that.

Punk landed a moonsault for a near fall. He followed up with a Go To Sleep for a near fall. Punk was slow to make the cover, which Barrett attributed to Punk’s sore knee. He said his cover was weak as a result. A minute later Punk landed another Go To Sleep, but Cody was within reach of teh bottom rope.

They fought back at ringside. Punk stood on the announce desk and played to the crowd. Cody recovered and swept his legs.

Punk went for a top rope elbowdrop onto Cody on the announce desk. Cody moved and Punk crashed onto the table, which collapsed. Cole said Punk landed on the table feet-first and it hurt his knee even more. Barrett said Punk might’ve fallen on his own sword. They replayed Punk hitting the table on his bad knee three times. When Cody went for a leaping Cutter off the ropes, Punk moved and Cody hit the ref (Charles Robinson). When Punk gingerly raised Cody for another Go To Sleep, Cody escaped and hit a CrossRhodes. Punk rolled out of the ring

Orton entered the ring and gave Cody an RKO Fans popped and Orton played to the crowd and then winked at the hard cam before leaving. The announcers were neutral, just saying “The Apex Predator Strikes!” and noting they hadn’t seen him in months. Fans chanted for Orton. When Punk rolled into the ring, Cole noted that Punk had no idea that Orton interfered. Punk limped to Cody and gave him a GTS. The ref came to and counted to three.

WINNER: Punk to retain the Undisputed WWE Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s not the kind of finish you probably want to end a stadium show with, so this explains why they chose to put it on Saturday and also second-to-last if they were committed to this finish. Of course Orton got a pop, but how does this play going forward? Will Orton be framed as a heel and will he actually try to get booed, or will it be just a pick ’em? This gives Cody a feud coming out of Summerslam. The match itself was good, and what you’d envision for these two, battling back and forth with signature moves being a central plot point. The win doesn’t really much for Punk. Yo’ud think Punk and Cody will want a rematch since they wanted to wrestle each other to find out who is better. The announcers noted Punk didn’t know Orton interfered, so he presumably will get no satisfaction out of this loss and resent Orton for meddling.)

-Cole plugged WWE Radio and said Vic Joseph and Booker T were calling the match “radio style.” They aired a snippet of them calling the finish of the six-man tag match earlier. [c]

-A video package previewed the final match.

(6) OBA FEMI vs. BROCK LESNAR (w/Paul Heyman) – Hell in a Cell

Oba came out first to a big ovation. During the entrance of Lesnar and Heyman, Cole talked about Lesnar’s connection to Minnesota including noting he played in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. Lesnar got a hometown pop.

The bell rang 52 minutes into the hour. Cole said Heyman has to be nervous watching in fear that his “meal ticket” could lose. Lesnar charged at Oba at the bell. When Oba popped up after some German suplexes and flexed, fans popped. Fans chanted “Oba! Oba!” Lesnar took it to Oba at ringside, but Oba reversed a suplex and then threw Lesnar into the ringside steps. Cole said he was shocked at what he was seeing early. Barrett said Lesnar was expecting nerves to overcome Oba.

Lesnar took Oba down with the base of the ring steps and bashed him three times wit it. Oba took a hard flat-back bump and then was rewarded by the stairs landing harshly on him.

Lesnar gave Oba a German Suplex; Cole noted it was the fourth of the match. They took turns with extended offense. Lesnar shot Oba a look after kicking out of a Fall From Grace and then gave him three F5s. “What the hell is going on here?!” exclaimed Barrett. Oba kicked out. Cole said doubt might be creeping into the mind of Lesnar. Barrett said both men’s psyche’s are shattered and all bets are off.

Lesnar bashed Oba with a chair repeatedly. He threw the chair out of the ring and then rested on the top rope briefly and gathered his thoughts. He tore up the ring canvas and then pulled up padding and exposed the wooden boards. Lesnar then set up an F5 on Oba, but then turned it into a Tombstone Piledriver. He crossed Oba’s arms across his chest Undertaker-style and scored a near fall. Oba made his way to his feet in the corner and Cole said Lesnar looked like he’s seen a ghost.

Lesnar wound up with a chair. Oba punched it out of his hands and then gave Lesnar a Fall from Grace for the win. Cole said if this is the last time we see Lesnar in a WWE ring, “what a memory he has left us with.” Barrett called it a generational changing of the guard. Oba celebrated mkid-ring as his music played.

WINNER: Oba in 11:00.

-Afterward, Lesnar had left, but then turned and walked back to the ring. Oba noticed and looked at him. Lesnar looked emotional as he stared at Oba. Then he entered the ring and hugged him. He said Oba is the future and he is the past. He threw down the mic and walked away. Cole called it a true passing of the torch.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not sure how people will feel about it, but the Cell played almost no role in the match other than keeping them in the ring or ringside and keeping anyone else out. They used the ringside steps and a chair that are always available, and the key late moment was a result of tearing up the canvas and padding. The match was the latest strong effort to establish Oba as an unstoppable force. Lesnar raising his arm and giving him credit for the win was what I expected and it made the Minnesota setting work well for the moment. The way he battled and beat Lesnar, who is a credible heel opponent for him? Gunther? Drew McIntyre?)

-The show ended and they went to a commercial.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch’s Greg Parks and Derrick Hubbard review WWE Summerslam Night 1 LIVE on YouTube right after the event ends. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps. This show will be dropped in podcast format on the PWTorch Dailycast feed.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A CALLER: https://streamyard.com/j427rutrbd

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE CLASH IN ITALY TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

ALSO… PWTorch VIP members can listen to Wade Keller, Todd Martin, and Rich Fann with their VIP-exclusive post-event Roundtable Podcast about 90 after the PLE concludes on the VIP podcast feed. VIP INFO & SIGN-UP PAGE