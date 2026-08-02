WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS – NIGHT 2 (8/2): Hubbard’s report on Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for World Title, Penta vs. Chad Gable for IC Title, Dominik vs. Danhausen, Trick Williams vs. Corbin, more

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WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS – NIGHT 2

AUGUST 2, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. AT US BANK STADIUM

STREAMING LIVE ON ESPN APP (U.S.) AND NETFLIX (INTERNATIONALLY)

BY DERRICK HUBBARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole and Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alisha Taylor

WrestleTix reports ticket distribution total was 33,086 going into showtime. The set-up was for 34,080. The total number of seats on the map where 72,287. Last year’s SummerSlam Night 2 had 58,186 tickets distributed at Met Life Stadium.

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-Michael Cole welcomed viewers to SummerSlam Night 2 as WWE opened with aerial shots of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WWE then showed the arrival of the night’s featured Superstars as they made their way into the stadium ahead of their scheduled matches. The broadcast transitioned to the official SummerSlam opening video package, which first recapped the biggest moments from Night 1 before previewing the Night 2 card. The video was narrated by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

(1) FINN BÁLOR vs. SAMI ZAYN vs. GUNTHER vs. KEVIN OWENS – No. 1 Contender’s Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Finn Bálor and Sami Zayn made their entrances first, but before the match could begin, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis interrupted from the stage. Aldis announced that Gunther was being added to the match, much to the dismay of Zayn, who protested the decision as Gunther headed to the ring. Aldis then revealed one final surprise, announcing the return of Kevin Owens to make the bout a Fatal Four-Way. Owens received a thunderous ovation as he made his way to the ring.

Once the bell rang, Owens exploded out of the gate with cannonballs to both Bálor and Gunther while Zayn looked on in disbelief. Owens and Zayn briefly embraced in the center of the ring before immediately trading punches. Owens gained the advantage with a clothesline and senton before diving off the top rope onto all three opponents on the floor. Back inside the ring, he followed with a Swanton Bomb on Gunther.

Gunther regained control by locking Owens in a sleeper hold before Bálor broke it up. Bálor countered a powerslam with a reverse DDT and followed with a pair of Sling Blades before driving both Zayn and Gunther into the corner with shotgun dropkicks. Bálor looked for the Coup de Grâce, but Gunther avoided it, answered with a shotgun dropkick of his own, and transitioned from a powerbomb directly into a Boston Crab. Owens made the save before he and Gunther traded clotheslines.

Owens climbed to the top rope, but Bálor cut him off and attempted a superplex. Owens countered into a fisherman buster off the top rope, only for Zayn to shove him out of the ring and nearly steal the pin on Bálor. Owens returned and attempted another Swanton, but Zayn countered by driving his knees into the back of Owens’ neck.

As the referee checked on Owens, Zayn lined up for the Helluva Kick, but Gunther intercepted him with a sleeper hold and dragged him to the mat. Bálor broke up the submission with a Coup de Grâce to Zayn. Gunther then trapped Bálor in another sleeper, but Bálor rolled through into a near fall. Owens answered with Stunners to both Gunther and Bálor before Zayn countered another Stunner attempt into a Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn went for the Helluva Kick, but Owens cut him off with a superkick and delivered one final Stunner for the victory.

WINNER: Kevin Owens in 8:30.

(Hubbard’s Analysis: An outstanding sprint of a Fatal 4-Way. The match only lasted eight-and-a-half minutes, but the four competitors packed it with constant action, smooth transitions, and believable near falls. Kevin Owens looked healthy, energized, and immediately felt like a main event player again. The chemistry between all four wrestlers was excellent, the execution was flawless, and Owens’ return injects fresh life into the SmackDown main event scene while creating several intriguing championship match possibilities.)