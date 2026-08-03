FREE PODCAST 8/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Summerslam Night 2 post-show: Lindberg & Weigle discuss the return of Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, Chad Gable vs. Penta, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Paul Weigle discuss WWE Summerslam Night Two, including the return of Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, Chad Gable vs. Penta, Chelsea Green vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend, Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio, Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin, and more.
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