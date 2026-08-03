VIP PODCAST 8/2 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-11-2008): Mitchell & Keller discuss CM Punk’s second week as WWE Champ, Michaels-Jericho exchange, scatological humor in wrestling, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 11, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with guest host James Caldwell. They discussed that week’s Raw and Impact interchangeably including the common theme of scatological attempts at humor and hostility women, C.M. Punk’s second week as champ, the Matt Morgan “Rough Cut” profile features, Gail Kim-Angelina Love segments, the Shawn Michaels-Chris Jericho segments, and more.

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