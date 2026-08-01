VIP 2006 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #925 (July 29, 2006): Blood tests and suspensions in WWE, Samoa Joe frustration shows in locker room confrontation, TNA expansion, Keller on the new ECW

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SUMMARY of #925 cover-dated July 29, 2006: This issue includes a cover story trying to make sense of the blood test results that have led to a number of substitutions and potential suspensions… TNA Newswire details why Samoa Joe’s frustration with his push boiled over into a locker room confronation with a booker, plus the latest on TNA Impact’s potential expansion to two hours… Bruce Michell’s Memo looks at the “fourth brand roster” of sidelined WWE talents… Pat McNeill looks at the future of Triple H and Stephanie’s daughter, the latest on TNT Wrestling, and more… Wade Keller’s End Notes says the new ECW is okay… Complete WWE Great American Bash PPV coverage… Plus WWE Newswire, ROH Newswire, the Weekly Schedule, and the Top Five Stories of the Week…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #925

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

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