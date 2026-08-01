VIP PODCAST 8/1 – WWE Summerslam Night 1 Roundtable: Keller & Fann & Martin review entire card headlined by Oba vs. Brock with in-person notes from Keller (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE Summerslam Night 1 PLE, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann and Todd Martin. Wade begins with some in-person notes on the happenings before the show in Minneapolis and then in-stadium observations. From there, they march through the show chronologically starting with Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan through Gunther vs. Nick Aldis, CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes, and Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in the Hell in a Cell.
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