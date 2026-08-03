WWE RAW PREVIEW (8/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2026

Where: DES MOINES, IOWA AT CASEY’S CENTER

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 5,855 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 6,539. The arena has a capacity of 16,980 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Big Cass returns

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (7/27): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on final Summerslam hype, Theory & Breaker defend against Otis & Tozawa, Oba-Brock weigh-in, Roman-Seth face-to-face, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Nick Aldis on preparing for his match with Gunther for SummerSlam, the possibility of resuming his NWA rivalry with Cody Rhodes in WWE