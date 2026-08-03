AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (7/30): Motor City Machine Guns make their AEW debut, Continental Cup announced, Grand Slam: Mexico takes shape

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s Collision, starting with the night’s biggest development.

HITS

MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS DEBUT

There may not have been a better place for the Motor City Machine Guns to make their AEW debut than Detroit. The hometown reaction immediately made the moment feel special, and it’s another example of AEW giving fans a meaningful reason to tune in to Collision rather than treating it as a secondary show.

I’ll also admit I was skeptical when AEW signed The Rascalz. I wasn’t sure where they would fit into an already crowded roster, but they’ve completely won me over. Every opportunity they’ve received has justified AEW’s investment, and they once again played an important role in making this debut memorable.

The arrival of the Motor City Machine Guns adds even more depth to an already loaded tag team division. Between FTR, The Young Bucks, The Demand, The Rascalz, and The Hurt Syndicate, AEW continues to build one of the strongest tag team rosters in wrestling.

It’s also another reminder that AEW is making a conscious effort to give fans meaningful moments on Collision. Looking ahead, Motor City Machine Guns vs. FTR at All In would immediately jump near the top of my wish list.

WILL OSPREAY VS. DANIEL GARCIA

At this point, great Will Ospreay television matches almost feel expected, but that shouldn’t diminish the fact that he delivers them consistently.

Daniel Garcia more than held up his end of the bargain, and together they produced another outstanding main event. Their chemistry kept the crowd engaged throughout, while the closing stretch was filled with believable near-falls that had Detroit hanging on every exchange.

Jon Moxley also deserves credit for his commentary work. Rather than distracting from the match, he added another layer by continuing to build anticipation for his upcoming showdown with Ospreay while allowing the action in the ring to remain the focus.

The post-match confrontation with Mark Davis was equally effective. Ospreay didn’t need a lengthy promo to sell next week’s Mexico City Street Fight. His intensity and body language said everything that needed to be said, making it another strong piece of forward-thinking storytelling.

THE WOMEN’S TRIOS MATCH SET THE TONE

AEW’s women’s division once again proved that when it’s given meaningful television time, it usually delivers.

The women’s trios match established that from the opening bell. Everyone laid their offense in with conviction, the strikes felt impactful, and the physicality immediately stood out. Rather than feeling overly choreographed, the match had an intensity that made every exchange feel important.

It also felt like everyone fed off the Detroit crowd. The audience remained invested throughout, helping elevate what was already one of the strongest matches of the evening.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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DETROIT BROUGHT THE ENERGY

Crowds can’t create a great wrestling show on their own, but they can absolutely elevate one.

Detroit did exactly that over the course of both Dynamite and Collision. Whether it was reacting to the Motor City Machine Guns’ debut, staying invested in the women’s trios match, or coming alive for the main event, the audience consistently enhanced what was happening inside the ring.

Not every television crowd becomes part of the show, but Detroit certainly did.

THE CONTINENTAL CUP

AEW has never been afraid to introduce new tournament concepts, and the Continental Cup immediately gives fans something else to look forward to.

What I like most is that AEW continues to create meaningful stakes outside traditional championship programs. The tournament should produce fresh matchups, introduce an element of unpredictability, and give fans another reason to stay invested on a weekly basis.

If executed well, the Continental Cup could become another signature event on AEW’s calendar.

THE ROAD TO GRAND SLAM: MEXICO

One of AEW’s biggest strengths is giving viewers a reason to stay invested beyond the current episode, and Collision continued that trend.

Rather than waiting until the final week, AEW spent Thursday night laying the groundwork for Grand Slam: Mexico. Championship matches, personal rivalries, and the continued partnership with CMLL all helped make next week’s Dynamite feel like essential viewing.

That’s how destination shows should be promoted. Instead of relying on last-minute announcements, AEW is allowing excitement to build naturally.

ALS ICE BUCKET CHALLENGE

Not every memorable moment on a wrestling show has to involve a match or a storyline.

AEW took time during Collision to spotlight the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in support of Rebel, using its national television platform to help raise awareness for a cause that extends well beyond professional wrestling. Including Detroit natives Rhino and Insane Clown Posse gave the segment a hometown connection while keeping the focus where it belonged.

Professional wrestling reaches millions of viewers every week, and moments like this are a reminder that the platform can be used for more than advancing storylines.

MISSES

None.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 7

MISSES: 0

FINAL THOUGHTS

One theme connected nearly every major moment on this week’s Collision: building momentum.

Whether it was the Motor City Machine Guns making their AEW debut, the announcement of the Continental Cup, the continued build toward Grand Slam: Mexico, another outstanding main event, or spotlighting an important charitable cause, AEW consistently gave viewers reasons to stay invested beyond a single episode.

That’s what made this week’s Collision stand out. Instead of relying on a single headline moment, AEW strengthened multiple divisions, promoted upcoming events, and gave viewers several reasons to tune in again next week.

WRESTLING HISTORY:

On this day in 1985, Stan Hansen defeated Giant Baba to win the PWF World Heavyweight Championship, ending Baba’s reign one day shy of a full year.

PODCAST PLUG

Be sure to check out the Collision Café I host with PWTorch’s Taylor Halley, available exclusively to PWTorch VIP members.

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