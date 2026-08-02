WWE SUMMERSLAM NIGHT 2 PRIMER: Preview and predictions for Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, Danhausen vs. Dominik, Women’s Ladder Match, Penta vs. Gable

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WWE SummerSlam will be a two night affair. It will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on August 1-2, 2026. Here is a look at night 2.

Night 2

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Championship match

Later on the night Oba Femi delayed his decision as to which title he was going to challenge for, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns took to ring to address the crowd when he was interrupted by Seth Rollins. Rollins told Reigns that he was coming for the title that he believed rightfully belonged to him as he never lost it. Rollins was forced to relinquish the title when his faction, the Vision, turned on and injured him (to cover for a real injury).

Having gotten his revenge on his former allies, he now had his eyes set on the title. Reigns rebuffed him. Rollins brought up their shared history and how Reigns was never able to beat Rollins when it mattered. While Reigns had his share of victories, the moments that mattered, Rollins’s betrayal that broke up the Shield, Rollins’s Money in the Bank cash in at WrestleMania, and stealing Paul Heyman to create the Vision, all came at Reigns’s expense. Rollins explained that as they are both closer to the end of their careers, that this might be Reigns’s last shot at Rollins. Reigns considered it and realized Rollins was right and agreed to the match.

Prediction: The question that hasn’t been answered since the reformation of the Bloodline is whether this is the same Bloodline constantly interferes in Reigns’s, or if Reigns would defend the title on his own. This is the big test. It’s what LA Knight, who is the voice of those wronged by the Bloodline in the past, is worried about. I think, barring one scenario, Reigns is most likely to win. This may very well be Reigns’s last major run and there are several opponents for him to face culminating with Oba Femi. As for that scenario I mentioned, I can see Rollins having made peace with the Vision and the Vision helping Rollins win. This would give the Vision the gas it needs after multiple untimely injuries have deflated it and gives the Bloodline a faction to feud against.

Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Sratton vs. Lash Legend, Interim WWE Women’s Championship Fatal Five-way Ladder match

Due to an injury to WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, interim SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce announced that there would be a series of matches and the winners would earn a spot in a ladder match to crown an interim champion. Tiffany Stratton defeated Jacy Jayne and Chelsea Green defeated Kiana James. Jade Cargill qualified via disqualification of Nia Jax when Charlotte Flair attacked Jade during the match as revenge for Jade injuring Alexa Bliss. Then Charlotte advanced when Nia Jax was disqualified AGAIN when Jade attacked Charlotte during that match. Lash Legend defeated Giulia.

Prediction: Charlotte and Jade will likely take each other out, opening the field to the other three. Green and Stratton have struck up a friendship but it could just be Stratton leading Green on. Stratton is the Women’s United States Champion so I doubt she wins. I say give it to Green as she’s a crowd favorite but I think Lash might pull this off since Rhea’s a babyface.

Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable, WWE Intercontinental Championship match

A long story comes full circle. Penta debuted by defeating Chad Gable. This sent Gable into a tailspin due to his lack of success against luchadors and so went to Mexico for answers where he crafted the identity of El Grande Americano. Gable got injured, however, and a new wrestler took his place and became huge in Mexico. Gable’s version of the Original Grande Americano returned and feuded with the “real” Grande Americano in Mexico, culminating in a mask versus mask match that Original lost and Gable was forced to officially reveal himself. This led to some self reflection and an apology tour. Gable wanted to do things the right way going forward. Gable then won a gauntlet match for the right to challenge Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Prediction: This is happening in his home town and it’s the culmination of his journey so Gable wins.

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio, $100K on a Pole match

Believing that his curses were successful, the Judgment Day paid Danhausen $100,000 to curse Oba Femi who Daminick Mysterio was supposed to face that night. Danhausen never did and what followed were multiple encounters that varied between mildly amusing to the most painful of cringe. GM Adam Pearce had enough and wanted their feud over as it was affecting the show, and Danhausen suggested putting the money on a pole.

Prediction: Many people will be annoyed.

Trick Williams(c) vs. Baron Corbin, WWE United States Championship match

Baron Corbin made his return to the WWE and interfered in Trick Williams’s match versus Carmello Hayes, and made his intentions clear that he was after the WWE United States Championship. A second attack led Trick to challenge Corbin, putting his title on the line.

Prediction: Trick wins, maybe with Carmelo’s help.

Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor, Number One Contenders match

Sami Zayn felt dirty by management and loudly complained to GM Pearce about it, wanting to be inserted into the Cody Rhodes/CM Punk match. The best Pearce agreed to do is to give him a number one contenders match at SUmmerSlam against the winner of an upcoming Fatal Four-way which Finn Balor ultimately won.

Prediction: Zayn has history with both Punk and Cody, upset at Punk for swooping in and cutting his title reign short, and upset at his frayed relationship with Cody. Balor has faced Punk twice for the title the last time Punk held it, and those matches were the impetus for Balor’s face turn. Balor and Cody share history as both were former leaders of Bullet Club (the founder for Balor, US branch for Cody). Balor has history with the Tongan faction so if he loses he can fall back into that feud so Zayn likely wins. I’d have more interest in Balor winning though.