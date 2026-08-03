FREE PODCAST 8/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better (Episode 15 – Pay-Per-View With the Vampire): Stephanie returns to discuss AEW’s Pay-Per-View structure and history (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. Steph and Josh run down AEW’s PPV history from the original “big four” to the current set-up of ten per year. After reliving some big moments and events they had attended, Josh and Steph considered the hallmarks of an AEW event. Conversation moved to the controversial length of AEW shows before making a determination of whether the AEW PPV format is currently worse or better.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.