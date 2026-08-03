FREE PODCAST 8/3 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller talked with ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini with insider analysis of the Rock and Cena situation, why did the Raw ratings bomb for Punk-Cena-Vince angle, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the July 15, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller who was joined by former WWE creative team member (2009-2010) John Piermarini. They discussed the news of the week with live callers including Money in the Bank predictions, C.M. Punk-John Cena ratings analysis, Rock’s role in WWE, and more. In the VIP Aftershow they go in-depth trying to break down what’s going on with Rock and Cena in this war of words, plus Piermarini makes Summerslam predictions with a scoop on a special type of match and who might be involved from the roster.
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