VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1979 (July 29, 2026): Keller’s AEW Redemption PPV Report and Staff Roundtable Reviews & Scores, Parks column on Barry Darsow’s autobiography, more

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PWTorch Newsletter #1979

Cover-dated July 29, 2026

LINK: 1979 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

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SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s report on the AEW Redemption PPV and Staff PPV Scores & Roundtable Reviews… Greg Parks column reviewing Barry Darsow’s autobiography… Keller’s TV reports on Raw, Smackdown, Dynamite… And more…

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