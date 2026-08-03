VIP PODCAST 8/2 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-12-2008): Mitchell & Keller discuss the best matches in each company out of the late-1980s, Ric Flair DVD review in-depth (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 12, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with guest host James Caldwell. They discussed these topics:

The latest Ric Flair DVD release in-depth

Listener questions including a large-in-scope question about the best matches out of the late-’80s from each of the major existing promotions at the time including a classic AWA angle

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