WWE portion of merger settlement revealed in TKO second quarter earnings results

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WWE parent company TKO’s second quarter earning results revealed that WWE’s portion of the settlement with WWE shareholders was $105 million. An agreement in principle was reached just days before the lawsuit was set to go to trial on June 8.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in 2023, WWE shareholders alleged that WWE’s sale process was not designed to seek maximum value for shareholders, but instead was structured to ensure Vince McMahon would end up in a favorable position once the new regime took control. Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were also named in the lawsuit. McMahon, Nick Khan, Levesque, Mark Shapiro, Ari Emanuel, and others had been scheduled to testify at the trial.

The defenses hopes of winning the trial were dealt a major blow when Khan and McMahon were sanctioned due to what Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster deemed as destruction of evidence.

The statement on the settlement from TKO’s second quarter earnings follows:

In early June 2026, the parties reached an agreement in principle to resolve all claims against all defendants. The overall settlement amount is expected to be primarily funded by insurance recoveries, with a portion being funded by WWE as a result of pre-existing indemnification obligations owed by WWE to the directors. WWE’s portion of the overall settlement amount is $105.0 million, which is expected to be funded by probable insurance recoveries of $75.0 million, resulting in an expected loss of $30.0 million.

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