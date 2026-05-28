Vince McMahon and Nick Khan sanctioned in lawsuit from shareholders against WWE for destruction of evidence

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A judge has ruled that Vince McMahon and Tony Khan used the message app signal and changed their settings so that messages would automatically delete after a short period of time according to an article by Jennifer Kay of Bloomberg Law. Also listed as using the signal app are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, former WWE executive Brad Blum, and Stephanie McMahon.

Due to what Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster deemed as destruction of evidence, he sanctioned the defendants in a civil lawsuit brought by a group of shareholders against WWE that alleges that McMahon steered the sale/merger of WWE to Endeavor so he would end up in a favorable position once the new regime took control as opposed to securing the best deal for share holders. Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios are also named in the lawsuit.

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McMahon was named executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC and WWE, after the sale. However, he resigned in January 2024 after allegations of sexual abuse were made against him in a lawsuit from Janel Grant.

The article states that at the trial, Vice Chancellor Laster will now presume the following facts to be true:

McMahon’s decision-making regarding the merger was influenced by Emanuel’s promises that he would remain at WWE and have legal support for federal investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct

McMahon had decided to pursue a deal with Endeavor before the WWE began a strategic review process

Khan communicated with Emanuel in 2022 to facilitate the deal

McMahon and Khan worked with their financial adviser to steer negotiations toward Endeavor and away from other potential bidders

The ruling is a big setback for McMahon and Khan, as the burden to disprove those facts listed by Vice Chancellor Laster falls on them. McMahon, Khan, Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, and Levesque are currently scheduled to testify at the trial.