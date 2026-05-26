FREE PODCAST 5/26 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Lesnar-Oba, Reigns-Fatu, MJF vs. Darby, free hours on ESPN, wrestlers stepping up on Raw, Owen Hart Tournament, Foley (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Evaluating the latest developments and overall timeline of Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar

WWE giving away two matches in the first hour of PLEs on ESPN

A look at the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu build for Sunday’s Clash in Italy

A look at the rest of the Clash in Italy line-up

A strong Raw with several wrestlers stepping up and shining in expanded roles including Je’Von Evans, Montez Ford, LA Knight, Austin Theory, and others

MJF regaining the AEW Title from Darby and an assessment of Darby’s title reign

The state of Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander headed into their match on Dynamite

MAILBAG TOPICS (sprinkled in throughout the free show)

Paul Levesque’s job security

Sami Zayn and Johnny Gargano

Who will be a bigger star – Austin Theory or Montez Ford

The Owen Hart Cup’s odd mix of top wrestlers and mid-card wrestlers

Wrestlers having private conversations in front of cameras in WWE

VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW TOPICS

Stadium Stampede’s polarizing tone

More AEW Double or Nothing thoughts

Praise for Mick Foley’s role on the AEW PPV pre-show

Some closing thoughts on NXT and TNA

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