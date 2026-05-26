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FREE PODCAST 5/26 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Lesnar-Oba, Reigns-Fatu, MJF vs. Darby, free hours on ESPN, wrestlers stepping up on Raw, Owen Hart Tournament, Foley (113 min.)

May 26, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • Evaluating the latest developments and overall timeline of Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar
  • WWE giving away two matches in the first hour of PLEs on ESPN
  • A look at the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu build for Sunday’s Clash in Italy
  • A look at the rest of the Clash in Italy line-up
  • A strong Raw with several wrestlers stepping up and shining in expanded roles including Je’Von Evans, Montez Ford, LA Knight, Austin Theory, and others
  • MJF regaining the AEW Title from Darby and an assessment of Darby’s title reign
  • The state of Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander headed into their match on Dynamite

MAILBAG TOPICS (sprinkled in throughout the free show)

  • Paul Levesque’s job security
  • Sami Zayn and Johnny Gargano
  • Who will be a bigger star – Austin Theory or Montez Ford
  • The Owen Hart Cup’s odd mix of top wrestlers and mid-card wrestlers
  • Wrestlers having private conversations in front of cameras in WWE

VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW TOPICS

  • Stadium Stampede’s polarizing tone
  • More AEW Double or Nothing thoughts
  • Praise for Mick Foley’s role on the AEW PPV pre-show
  • Some closing thoughts on NXT and TNA

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wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

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