The Young Bucks reveal Stadium Stampede was shot mostly live on site at AEW Double or Nothing PPV

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The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), who were part of the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing, have revealed that the match was shot almost entirely live on location at Louis Armstrong Stadium during the AEW Double or Nothing PPV last weekend.

“Everything besides the entrances last night was shot live in real time,” wrote the Young Bucks on their X account. “Kudos to the crew. We did it. Nothing but love.” During the match, the action went all over the venue and it appeared that some of the fights backstage and other portions of the match could have been filmed in advance, but that was not the case.

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Stadium Stampede was a seven vs. seven match. Fans responded to The Young Bucks post on X by sharing some of the action from their perspective in the arena that aired on the PPV in real time. The craziest stunt during the match featured Jack Perry trying to run over Mark Davis in a golf cart outside of Louis Armstrong Stadium.

One video posted by a fan on X and shared by The Young Bucks shows them watching the action inside the venue and then turning around to watch Parry run attempt to run over Davis with the Jurrassic Express bus. The Young Bucks also shared another fan video of The Young Bucks brawling with Clack Connors & David Finlay in the concourse during a portion of the match that didn’t air on the PPV.

AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels also weighed in with his thoughts on the Stadium Stampede match praising those involved for their efforts to make it come to life. “I don’t think it’s possible to explain the difficulty of creating Stadium Stampede/Anarchy in the Arena matches,” wrote Daniels on X. “The sheer will involved in having that vision and manifesting it into reality is a calculus few will ever understand. To the 14 men who made last night happen:.” Daniels posted a gif of a boy tipping his hat to conclude his post.