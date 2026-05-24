FREE PODCAST 5/24 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Mitchell & Powell review Raw, Extreme Rules, what’s next for Styles and The Club, Shane podcast, State of TNA, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-23-2016), PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell filled in as host for Wade Keller and was joined by Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net. The discussed Raw, Extreme Rules, what’s next for AJ Styles, the state of TNA, and more with live callers throughout.

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