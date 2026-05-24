AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING RESULTS (5/24): Keller’s report on Darby Allin vs. MJF, Stadium Stampede, Takeshita vs. Okada, Moxley vs. O’Reilly

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AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV REPORT

MAY 24, 2026

QUEEN, N.Y. AT LOUIE ARMSTRONG STADIUM

STREAMED LIVE ON PPV (including PPV.com)

[“BUY IN” PRE-SHOW]

Commentators Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

-Renee Paquette stood mid-ring in a sparsely filled arena and said they were sold out and the crowd was filing in. She introduced Mick Foley as her cohost. He made his entrance to chants of “Foley! Foley!” He was all smiles. He said, “With no hyperbole, this is one of the biggest moments of my life.” He waved to his daughter Noel in the crowd. She asked what brought him to AEW. He said he had a long love affair with pro wrestling, took a break for a few years, and then watched AEW and fell in love again. He said he got to know and befriend Tony Khan, and he invited him to be part of AEW. He said he wanted to be part of something, and this gives him that chance.

(A) VIVA VAN & ZAYDA STEEL (w/Christopher Daniels) vs. DEVINE DOMINION (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross)

The five minute countdown clock began 8 minutes into the hour.