FREE PODCAST 5/24 – WKPWP WWE Extreme Rules PPV Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-22-2016) Live callers reacting to Reigns vs. AJ Styles, Charlotte vs. Natalya, Ambrose vs. Jericho, more (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode (5-22-2016), PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks hosts the Extreme Rules Post-Game Show with live calls and emails breaking down the just-completed PPV which included Roman Reigns defending the WWE World Title against AJ Styles in the main event, plus Charlotte vs. Natalya for the Women’s Title, Dean Ambrose vs. Chris Jericho, and more.

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