VIP PODCAST 5/24 – AEW Double or Nothing PPV Audio Roundtable: Keller & Martin & Fann discuss Darby vs. MJF, Stadium Stampede, Okada vs. Takeshita, Foley’s AEW debut (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW Double or Nothing PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analysts Rich Fann and Todd Martin. They review the event starting with the Darby Allin vs. MJF main event for the AEW Title, then Stadium Stampede. From there, a walk through the entire show in order including Mick Foley’s segments in the pre-show interacting with Darby and MJF.

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