WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (5/20): Anya Runa vs. Layla Diggs, Chazz “Starboy” Hall vs. CJ Valor, Kam Hendrix vs. Tate Wilder

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WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

MAY 20, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Blake Howard

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Chuey Martinez

-The show opened with highlights of the feud between Tate Wilder and Kam Hendrix, which is seemingly forgotten about on NXT despite both men being prominently featured there the last couple of weeks.

(1) ANYA RUNE vs. LAYLA DIGGS (w/Masyn Holiday)

Before the match, they showed a recap of Rune losing to Diggs in a tag team match three weeks ago, which led to her being chastised by her partner, Gianna Capri. As usual, Diggs and Holiday danced their way to the ring. At the bell, Rune took down her opponent with an armdrag and a headlock takedown. Gianna Capri and Veronica Haven were shown watching from the VIP Lounge as Diggs applied a full nelson. Rune slipped out and rolled up Diggs for a one-count. Diggs came back with a high knee into the corner, then went back to the full nelson. She missed another knee into the corner, which opened up the door for Rune to put her down with a top wristlock takedown. Diggs backflipped away from a clothesline attempt and landed a pele kick for a near fall. She hit a standing moonsault, then followed that up with a top rope moonsault that made a liar out of Tiffany Stratton for calling her finisher the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Ladies and gentlemen in the locker rooms, watch Layla Diggs to see how it’s done. That was all she wrote for the anime girl.

WINNER: Layla Diggs at 4:20

(Miller’s Take: That was short and sweet. Diggs has been with Evolve since the WWE rebranding of the name and has shown a lot of improvement. She’ll get her chance to shine on NXT next week when she accepts the challenge of Jaida Parker, so I’m happy to see her taking a step up the WWE ladder. Rune has a unique and marketable look, but it’s yet to be seen if she has the in-ring skills to back it up.)

-After the match, as Diggs and Holiday were celebrating the victory, Gianna Capri entered the ring and again ridiculed Rune for losing the match. Holiday screamed at her to shut up, as she and Diggs defended Rune. Veronica Haven was shown sitting in the VIP Lounge with a shocked look on her face as Capri made her way to the back.

-Foreman Timothy Thatcher was shown sitting at his desk, which was littered with a big red toolbox, his white hard hat with the Evolve logo on the front, some wadded up paper, a flashlight, a pencil holder containing three pencils and a plastic fork, and an old desk phone with a clamp attached to the receiver. Thatcher explained that he was still active on the independent scene and a player/coach for the ID program. He said the ID wrestlers you see on Evolve are available to wrestle on your local independent show, and mentioned that Aaron Rourke has defended the Evolve title on Future Stars of Wrestling and Beyond Wrestling. He plugged Reality of Wrestling, Rocky Mountain Pro, Freelance Wrestling, and Memphis Wrestling. He said wherever he goes to wrestle, he’s also there to scout for new talent, then ended with, “Let’s get back to work!” [c]

(2) CHAZZ “STARBOY” HALL vs. C.J. VALOR

Before the match, The Mog Squad were shown in the back running their mouths about Hall, Aaron Rourke, and It’s Gal. Valor shoved Starboy face-first onto the mat after a lockup, then flexed. Hall flipped, flopped, and flew out of the way of Valor’s offense before being turned inside out with a clothesline. Valor continued to taunt Hall as he beat on him. He pressed him high overhead before dropping him to the mat, then mocked Hall’s air guitar playing. Valor missed a senton, which opened the door for Hall to take control. He hit a beautiful standing corkscrew moonsault for a near fall, then an Asai moonsault to the floor. Starboy continued to execute his dazzling brand of offense before dropping the denim straps. He climbed to the top turnbuckle and landed a shooting star press for the pin.

WINNER: Chazz “Starboy” Hall at 6:47.

(Miller’s Take: Hall picked up a clean win that, surprisingly enough, was not followed by a Mog Squad beatdown. What the Starboy lacks in size, he more than makes up for in dazzling maneuvers. The Denim Dragon continues to impress with each appearance.) [c]

-In the back, Laynie Luck and Evolve Women’s Champion Wendy Choo were lamenting the fact that Nikkita Lyons and Sloane Jacobs ruined their title match, then challenged them to a tag team match.

-Chuey Martinez stood mid-ring for the Evolve title match contract signing between champion Aaron Rourke and challenger Tristan Angels. He introduced both wrestlers, who stood behind a table that I’m certain will soon be broken in half. Angels, of course, put himself over, saying he was going to burn Sparkle City to the ground, then signed the contract. Rourke signed as well, then asked Angels if he was done. He called his “Mr. England” nickname cute, then said he could call him “Mr. Evolve”. He asked what he was costing this place in mirrors, seeing how his face breaks every one of them he walks by. He said beauty comes from inside and called him an ugly narcissist. They walked around the front of the table to confront each other, but Foreman Thatcher’s security ran to the ring and stepped in between them. They shoved Angels to the mat when he continued running his mouth.

-Harlem Lewis walked to ringside and told Chuey Martinez that he had just left Foreman Thatcher’s office. He said next week he’s got a match with Braxton Cole and told him he’d better find a good plastic surgeon. Martinez noticed Elijah Holyfield in the VIP Lounge and asked him what he was doing here. He said he’s looking to knock some fools out, but right now, he’s just here to check out the scene. [c]

-In the back, Nikkita Lyons and Sloane Jacobs made fun of Wendy Choo and Lainey Luck, then accepted their challenge.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) KAM HENDRIX vs. TATE WILDER

Mike Rome made the official ring introductions for the main event. Elijah Holyfield was shown watching from the VIP Lounge. The two bitter enemies tore into each other at the bell. Hendrix soon took the upper hand and took the fight to the floor, where he suplexed Wilder onto the ring apron, then threw him over the barricade into the VIP section where Holyfield was sitting. Wilder dragged Hendrix over the barricade and they slugged it out. Wilder stood on the arm of the couch and dove onto Hendrix with a cross body. He charged Hendrix, who ducked down and backdropped Wilder onto the ring apron. Ouch. [c]

Back from the break, Hendrix continued thumping on Wilder in the ring. Wilder got irritated when Hendrix got cocky with his offense and put his boot into Kam’s face. He bounded off the ropes and took Hendrix down with some forearms and a shoulder block but only scored a two-count. Hendrix came back with a spinebuster and sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. They got forehead to forehead on their hands and knees and traded blows on their way up to their feet. Wilder hit his Wild Ride moonsault for another two-count after slipping out of a Lights, Kam, Action. Harley Riggins came out but got kicked in the side of the head by Romeo Moreno before he could cause any harm. Wilder took advantage of the distraction to hit a Twisted Bliss variation for the pin.

WINNER: Tate Wilder at 9:12.

(Miller’s Take: This was a perfectly fine Evolve main event, which should be the blow-off to this feud as both men seem to be going in different creative directions in NXT. Riggins may have to find another new running partner after this, as it looks like Hendrix may become entrenched in a feud with Mason Rook after being squished by him on NXT last night. Both men have bright futures ahead of them in NXT.)

-After the match, Foreman Thatcher was shown talking to Holyfield at the VIP Lounge. Chuey Martinez asked Thatcher what was going on, and he said he’d explain it next week.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Decent show, overall. Layla Diggs and Tate Wilder have shown tremendous improvement since the dawn of the WWE-branded Evolve. Wendy Choo seems to have found her way after dropping the sleepy psycho gimmick, which was fun despite having a short shelf life. We continue to see a lot of talent ease themselves into NXT, so the upward movement continues through the WWE ranks. See you all next week!