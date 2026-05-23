FREE PODCAST 5/22 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & White talk Cody vs. Sami, Barrett’s comment on Lesnar retirement, Keys-Priest, Ripley-Charlotte, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout including the great job Sami Zayn is doing with his current story and how Cody Rhodes is finding the right way to play off of him. Also, the Damien Priest-Royce Keys dynamic, Charlotte Flair-Rhea Ripley tension, Wade Barrett’s comment about Brock Lesnar’s retirement, and more.

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