FREE PODCAST 5/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Beyond WWEID Talent Showcase including Rourke vs. Cunningham, Jones vs. Holloway, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Beyond Wrestling’s WWEID Talent showcase featuring many of the WWEID signed wrestlers, main evented with Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke defending his title against Mike Cunningham, Cappuccino Jones and Sam Hardway Holloway have a great match, lots of weird naming quirks, we learn the definition of Mod, and give our thoughts on the show and where we think WWEID program is headed. For VIP listeners, we go to upstate New York for Awesome Championship Wrestling where Andrade El Idolo defends a Chilean Title against Richard Holiday and the Righteous faced the mismatched team of Wrecking Ball Legursky & Yucifer El.

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