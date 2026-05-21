VIP PODCAST 5/20 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Darby vs. Speedball, final build for Double or Nothing, Moxley vs. O’Reilly, Jericho and Bucks talk about their past, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 20 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including Darby Allin vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey, the final build for Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Mark Briscoe in a violent bloody battle, Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks talk about their past differences, and much more along with some notes on Collision that followed including Will Ospreay and Samoa Joe exchanging words.

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