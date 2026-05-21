FREE PODCAST 5/20 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & JB & LeClair talk Darby’s AEW Title reign, Double or Nothing build, Jericho-Bucks alliance, Willow news, on-site report (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Jerud “JB” Buhagiar to review AEW Dynamite with chat and live caller interactions. They start with a look at Darby Allin’s latest AEW Title defense and broaden the topic out to whether this title reign has been handled well and ultimately was worth it. Also, MJF successfully leaning into effective heel traits with discipline and focus is paying off. Also, Willow Nightingale news and how it affects the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, the Death Rider-Will Ospreay story, Swerve Strickland, the level of blood and violence on this show, and more. Plus, in the final stretch, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair joins as an on-site correspondent with a ton of off-air happenings (including Scotty Too Hotty and a Tony Khan speech) and analysis.

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