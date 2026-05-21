TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (5/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: THURSDAY, MAY 21, 2026

Where: SACRAMENTO, CALIF. AT SACRAMENTO MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,575 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,637. The arena has a capacity of 3,849 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin – TNA World Championship match

Mustafa Ali vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall – TNA International Championship match

Matt Hardy vs. Vincent (Jeff Hardy and Dutch to be handcuffed to ringside posts)

Elayna Black vs. Indi Hartwelll

Xia Brookside vs. Jada Stone

The System to open the show

Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/14): Slater vs. Alexander, #1 Contender’s Battle Royal, Navarro vs. Francis

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater says he is his own dream opponent, discusses his match with Je’Von Evans at Bound For Glory, TNA on AMC, TNA’s partnership with NXT